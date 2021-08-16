Book Revue, longtime Huntington book store, expected to close its doors following COVID-19 setback

" A popular Huntington book store will be closing by the end of September, according to its owner. For almost 44 years, the Book Revue off Main Street in Huntington has been selling new and used books and welcoming politicians, best-selling authors, major sports figures and celebrities. But now, owner Richard Klein says he's been told by his landlords that he is being evicted because he owes them more than $400,000. Richard Klein tells News 12 that despite the outside challenges from large chains and online book sales, the Book Revue had previously been able to keep its doors open. He says he'd always paid rent on time until the pandemic. “We were forced to close, mandated by law to close and even when we were able to open, store traffic was down,” said Klein. Klein says he reached out to his landlords repeatedly to try and work out a payment plan, but was refused. As of now, the Book Revue must close its doors by Sept. 30. Contacted by News 12 for comment, the landlord says the bookstore has not paid rent for over a year and owes more than $42000. "They had every opportunity to stay in business, but I think they lost interest and it is unfortunate for the Book Revue and town of Huntington," the landlord said. "