Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, NY

Book Revue, longtime Huntington book store, expected to close its doors following COVID-19 setback

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cJm63_0bTSYqTf00

" A popular Huntington book store will be closing by the end of September, according to its owner. For almost 44 years, the Book Revue off Main Street in Huntington has been selling new and used books and welcoming politicians, best-selling authors, major sports figures and celebrities. But now, owner Richard Klein says he's been told by his landlords that he is being evicted because he owes them more than $400,000. Richard Klein tells News 12 that despite the outside challenges from large chains and online book sales, the Book Revue had previously been able to keep its doors open. He says he'd always paid rent on time until the pandemic. “We were forced to close, mandated by law to close and even when we were able to open, store traffic was down,” said Klein. Klein says he reached out to his landlords repeatedly to try and work out a payment plan, but was refused. As of now, the Book Revue must close its doors by Sept. 30. Contacted by News 12 for comment, the landlord says the bookstore has not paid rent for over a year and owes more than $42000. "They had every opportunity to stay in business, but I think they lost interest and it is unfortunate for the Book Revue and town of Huntington," the landlord said. "

Comments / 4

News 12

News 12

3K+
Followers
899
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, NY
Huntington, NY
Health
Huntington, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Sales#Online Book#Covid 19#The Book Revue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related

Comments / 4

Community Policy