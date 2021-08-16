Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

University of Toledo political science professor, local politicians weigh in on Afghanistan

Posted by 
WTOL 11
WTOL 11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ArbKG_0bTSYmBz00

As the United States withdraws its troops from Afghanistan, a University of Toledo professor says conditions there could go back to pre-September 11.

"The Taliban, who used to run Afghanistan before 2001, have very rapidly taken over the country and it looks like we're probably back to the status quo prior to 2001," said Joel Voss, an associate professor of political science.

He said this is not a surprise because of the Taliban's growing numbers.

"This really goes back to 2020 when Trump made an agreement to withdraw troops," Voss said. "At that point the writing was pretty much on the wall that the US would be out and so the Taliban has great momentum, exacerbated by Biden putting a strict deadline on the us getting out."

Because the U.S. is pulling out, Voss said the Taliban have no real incentive to abide by commitments they made to the US.

"If we're not going to use air support for Afghan troops, etc., there's no point for the Taliban to really commit to what they said in 2020," he said.

Several political leaders are also reacting.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said in a statement:

"In 2001, after Al Qaeda launched a series of unprecedented deadly attacks on the United States, our armed forces entered Afghanistan to fight Al Qaeda terrorists who were being harbored by the Taliban. Over the past 20 years, both Republican and Democrat administrations realized the value of a stable Afghanistan and committed to support the goal of the Afghan people to live free of oppression and tyranny, as well as protect the homeland and our allies from the threat of international terrorism.

"As I have made clear on numerous occasions, I did not agree with President Biden’s decision to withdraw forces from Afghanistan because I believe that any withdrawal should have been based on the conditions on the ground, not on an artificial timeline.

“It is wrong for the Biden administration to suggest that the events we are witnessing today are an inevitable outcome. It is obvious there was no systematic plan for withdrawal. We provided 2,500 troops to serve in a train and assist mission, and when paired with forces from our NATO allies, provided a stabilizing force to the Afghan National Army.

“We are now closing the U.S. Embassy and deploying combat troops to secure the airport and evacuate our embassy and allied personnel, as well as those brave Afghans who served with us and possess Special Immigrant Visas. I encourage the administration to do everything possible to support this evacuation mission and ensure the safety of our allies and their families.

“The fall of Afghanistan was preventable and will have lasting implications. Looking forward, the United States must re-engage with our allies and partners in the region to prepare for a coming refugee crisis as well as a renewed threat of international terrorism brought on by Al Qaeda and its affiliates. Afghanistan is now more likely to serve as a global launchpad for terrorism. I urge the president to be proactive in formulating a strategy for the fallout of this disastrous policy.”

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said in a statement:

“I am extremely concerned about the safety and security of Americans on the ground, as well as Afghans who helped our country over the past two decades. We must do everything in our power to evacuate them to safety and provide refuge from the unfolding humanitarian crisis.”

Voss adds you cant single out one administration for what's happening.
He says this is bad policy attached to four presidents - two Democrats and two Republicans.

Comments / 0

WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Government
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Toledo, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Rob Portman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Toledo#Al Qaeda#Taliban#Nato#The Afghan National Army#The U S Embassy#Afghans#Americans#Democrats#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Sad, angry and surreal: Spokane residents, local politicians react to collapse of Afghanistan government on Sunday

Brian Newberry, former commander of the 92nd Air Refueling Wing at Fairchild Air Force Base, said watching the collapse of the Afghanistan government felt “surreal.”. As a C-17 pilot in the Air Force, Newberry flew in and out of Afghanistan. One of the most memorable missions of his career involved flying Secretary of Defense Donald Rumseld to Bagram Airfield in December 2001 to meet Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai.
WorldWETM

Political Talk: The politics of Afghanistan

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Welcome to Political Talk with democratic commentator Dora Leland and republican commentator Tom Santulli. The evacuation of Afghanistan continues, with thousands being airlifted out of the capital city of Kabul each day. The Taliban solidifies its hold on the country. President Joe Biden stands by the...
U.S. PoliticsNewsChannel 36

Local Input: The Fall of Afghanistan and the Rise of the Taliban

(WENY)-- Since 2001, the United States has spent $2.26 trillion in Afghanistan, and post 9/11 801,000 people have died in what is now known as the longest U.S. war, but now many are asking, was it worth it. Following the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, within weeks the entire...
PoliticsWBIR

University of Tenessee professor gives context as thousands flee Afghanistan after U.S. withdrawal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the U.S. was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the U.S. and its allies melted away. And as the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan, thousands rushed to leave the country.
Nebraska Stateknopnews2.com

Nebraska politicians react to situation in Afghanistan

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Several Nebraska politicians gave their thoughts on the Taliban’s recent control of Afghanistan, as well as the Biden Administration’s evacuation plan for refugee’s in the country. Following an offensive across Afghanistan which saw several cities fall without a fight, thousands have hurried to their airports, desperate to...
Foreign Policyepcan.com

Afghanistan intelligence failures are astounding

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Doug Lamborn issued the following statement on the situation unfolding in Afghanistan:. "The security and humanitarian disaster unfolding in Afghanistan is far worse than the Fall of Saigon. The military equipment and infrastructure seized by the Taliban while Americans and our allies remain in harm's way will have dire and far-reaching consequences for decades. This humiliating disaster is the culminating event of a career of foreign policy missteps by Joe Biden. When Saigon fell, the North Vietnamese never posed a threat to the homeland of the United States. However, in this case, we know that Al Qaeda and other terrorist groups will attempt to take advantage of the failed state in Afghanistan. We are witnessing a historic failure of intelligence and planning by the Administration, Pentagon, and intelligence community. The Administration's precipitous withdrawal has been a complete failure and has thrown the country into disarray. While the military was focused on "white rage," critical race theory, and climate change, the Taliban planned and successfully executed a nationwide military offensive, culminating with the capture of Kabul over the weekend.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Intercept

Surrender or Withdrawal: The Afghanistan Contradiction

At the heart of the criticism of the way the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has unfolded is a contradiction that nobody in the American media or in public policy wants to grapple with. As President Joe Biden acknowledged Monday afternoon, the images coming out of Kabul are indeed gut-wrenching, and...
Wichita, KSWIBW

Pompeo weighs in on Afghanistan exit, touches on political future

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a return to Kansas, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took time to weigh in on the current situation in Afghanistan, discussing his prior efforts to establish a successful exit strategy when he served under the Trump administration and reacting to the images coming from the nation with the Taliban poised to take power.
Middle EastNews4Jax.com

Looking at Afghanistan, professor fears parallel situation in Iraq

As the Taliban continues to take control of Afghanistan while the United States military evacuates the country, there’s a growing fear among people in Iraq who are watching this play out on television. Barham Ahmed, a journalist and media professor living in Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq near...
Kentucky StateWLWT 5

Kentucky veteran weighs in on crisis in Afghanistan

CINCINNATI — Kenneth Wininger is a first sergeant with the Kentucky National Guard and commander of the VFW post 6423. He was deployed to Afghanistan in 2007. “We went there to help. We went there to eliminate terrorists and to help the people. Nobody wants to live with a terrorist,” Wininger said.
Scottsbluff, NEStar-Herald

'Betrayal': Veterans, politicians share thoughts on Afghanistan

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan after U.S. troops were withdrawn from the country has some area veterans of the war in Afghanistan watching in disbelief. Spike Jordan, of rural Sioux County, said it has been difficult to process the events that are unfolding in Afghanistan. “For the last 96 hours,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy