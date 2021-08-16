COVID-19 live updates: San Francisco to reopen mass COVID testing site

A surge in coronavirus cases has been reported in the Bay Area and across California as well as the country due in part to the emergence of the highly-contagious delta variant

Aug. 16, 2021

The City of San Francisco will open a mass COVID-19 testing site at the South of Market neighborhood due to rising daily cases, Mayor London Breed announced on Monday. The site will open on Aug. 18 on 7th and Brannan Streets with the capacity to administer 500 tests per day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week by appointment only. Drive-thru and walk-up services are available, and test results will be ready within 24 to 48 hours. More info here

27,000 students in the West Contra Costa Unified Schools will also be returning to in-person learning today for the first time in a year and a half. That includes students at Michelle Obama Elementary School. They'll be on the Richmond campus for the first time since the school was re-built and named after the former first lady. Michelle Obama held a virtual grand opening at the start of the 2020-21 school year.

Aug. 15, 2021

Nearly 22 million fully vaccinated in California

California is distributing more than 76,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on average each day, according to the latest state data. Nearly 22 million eligible residents are fulyl vaccinated, and another 3.4 million are partially vaccinated as of Sunday, the data shows.

Aug. 14, 2021

Santa Clara County approves extra vaccine dose for immunocompromised

Transplant recipients, cancer patients and people with immunodeficiencies can receive a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine in Santa Clara County as of Saturday. People with diabetes, heart disease or the elderly are not authorized by the FDA to receive a third dose unless they have additional conditions that weakens their immune system "to the same extent as someone who had a solid organ transplant," says a press release by the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department. Those unsure of if they fall under the eligible category should consult with a medical professional, said the county. Appointments can be scheduled at

Bay Area counties suspend jail visits

In-person visits at Santa Rita Jail have been suspended. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says it's due to a rise in coronavirus cases. Professional non-contact appointments are still available. San Francisco County Jail has also suspended in-person visits. A jail spokesperson tells ABC7 the visits will resume as soon as it's safe to do so, but there's no word on how soon that could be.

Aug. 13, 2021

Contra Costa Co. announces vaccine, weekly test requirement for first responders

Contra Costa Co. health officials announced a new health order requiring first responders to verify they are fully vaccinated or test weekly for the virus.

The order goes into effect Sept. 17 and applies to law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel who work in or may respond to emergency calls at high-risk facilities such as hospitals, jails, nursing and congregate care facilities. It also applies to non-emergency ambulance workers who provide medical transport for such facilities.

CA superintendent discusses vaccines for kids

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond hosted a discussion on the importance of vaccines for kids as schools across the state prepare to open for in-person learning.

Contra Costa Health Services has a new program paying residents $100 each time they convince someone to get fully vaccinated in an effort to boost vaccination rates. The "Helping Hands Referral Program" is open to anyone age 14 or older. The person must not have been previously vaccinated for COVID-19. They must also make an appointment using a unique website you provide to them. You will be paid $100 total as a check or gift card after each person you help gets fully vaccinated. You have to register on the county's health services website.

Aug. 12, 2021

SF vaccine mandate will not apply to Oracle Park, Giants says

The San Francisco Giants said the latest announcement from Mayor London Breed on the proof of vaccination requirement to enter many establishments will not apply to Oracle Park because it's an outdoor stadium.

Chase Center, home to the Golden State Warriors, said on Twitter today it will comply with the city's guidelines - which requires attendees 12 and older to show proof of vaccination at a venue with more than 1,000 people. The next event at Chase Center is Sept. 15.

Facebook delays employees' return to office until 2022

Facebook employees will not be required to return to the office until January 2022, the company announced Thursday. A company spokesperson told ABC7 that COVID-19 case data and the Delta variant are driving its approach to employees' return to the office. Employees will have "ample" notice before needing to return to the office.

Today is move-in day for students at Cal State East Bay in Hayward. This is the first time students will be live on campus since March of 2020. Classes start next week.

Aug. 11, 2021

Berkeley to require city workers to get vaccine

The City of Berkeley issued a mandate Wednesday that will require more than 1,500 city employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Vaccines are already keeping workers, patrons and visitors safer and lowering the risk of outbreaks," said Dr. Lisa Hernandez, the City of Berkeley health officer. "Increasing vaccinations in any workplace will strengthen its ability to stay open and keep employees healthy. Mandating vaccination and verifying proof of vaccination in the workplace is a best practice and I recommend it."

The Los Angeles City Council approved legislation Wednesday asking the city's attorney to draft an ordinance that would require residents to show proof of vaccination before going inside public spaces like restaurants, gyms or stadiums. This legislation would apply to restaurants, bars, retail stores, fitness centers and other indoor establishments, officials said.

Aug. 11, 2021

Starting today, you'll need proof of vaccination to dine at John's Grill in San Francisco's Union Square. The restaurant says all of its staff is already vaccinated.

Aug. 10, 2021

Oakland Unified to require vaccines for staff

Oakland Unified School District announced that effective September 7, all staff, contractors and volunteers must be vaccinated, or will be subject to weekly coronavirus testing. The district says 92 percent of staff who have reported their status are already vaccinated. Beginning August 16, the district is also requiring masks outdoors on its campuses.

Vaccine doses administered daily in CA continues to rise

The average number of vaccine doses administered in California per day has increased about 1,500 from Monday. A total of 73,868 doses are given per day in California on average, the data shows. A total of 21,620,087 are fully vaccinated in the state, with more than 3.3 million partially vaccinated.

San Francisco Unified to require vaccines for staff

San Francisco Unified School District will require all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The district made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. The school district has about 10,000 employees, and starting Sept. 7 all will either have to be fully vaccinated or test weekly for the virus.

The district returns to in-person learning on Aug. 16. The vaccine requirement does not apply to students, the district said.

More vaccination mandates issued in Bay Area

More vaccination mandates are being issued in the Bay Area. The City of Walnut Creek is requiring workers to be vaccinated by Monday or face weekly testing. Those who are unvaccinated will also have to wear masks outdoors. Foster City-based Gilead is going to require all of its employees in the United States to be vaccinated. The biotech company set a deadline of October 1.

Aug. 9, 2021

Santa Cruz Co. reports first COVID-related deaths in 2 months

Santa Cruz County health officials announced Monday that two residents have died due to COVID-19 complications, the county's first COVID-related deaths in more than two months.

The two residents were both unvaccinated, in their 70s and had contracted the ultra-contagious delta variant of the virus. According to the county, both victims died in a local hospital on Aug. 2.

The county has now confirmed 209 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Pentagon to require COVID vaccine for all troops by Sept. 15

The Pentagon will require members of the U.S. military to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15 , according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press. That deadline could be pushed up if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise.

More warehouse workers to be required to wear masks

Today, more warehouse workers will be required to wear masks. Tesla is requiring employees at its battery factory near Reno to cover their faces, regardless of vaccination status. The same goes for 900,000 Amazon warehouse employees.

Both policies go into effect today. This is in response to rising COVID cases and concerns about the delta variant.

Aug. 8, 2021

3:30 p.m.

More than 21.5 million vaccinated in California, data shows

A total of 21,572, 282 Californians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest state data. The state, on average, is administering 72,412 doses per day, which is an increase from yesterday of about 500. More than three million Californians are partially vaccinated.

Aug. 6, 2021

5:35 a.m.

Oakland public schools begin in-person classes Monday

Oakland public schools will begin in-person classes on Monday and will not require teachers and staff to be vaccinated. The district says it will take its cues from the county and state. Alameda County supports vaccine choice. But, Mayor Libby Schaaf says she stands behind a mandate for all public employees and teachers. She says those who are not vaccinated should submit to weekly COVID testing.

Aug. 5, 2021

Napa County to implement indoor mask mandate at midnight

Napa County has joined the majority of the Bay Area in requiring facemasks in indoor public spaces, the county announced Thursday. The order takes effect at midnight. The COVID-19 Delta variant now makes up 85% of the variants in California, according to Napa health officials. Solano County is now the only Bay Area county without an indoor mask mandate.

A bus is taking COVID-19 testing all over Santa Clara County. It provides more than 300 free tests a day, at different locations. Today it will be at Valley Water Headquarters from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are recommended and walk-ups are also allowed.

