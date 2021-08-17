Humidity increases today, rain possible for midweek
" A mixture of sun and clouds is expected today with a slight chance of a passing shower. Today will have a high near 81. The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred could bring the possibility of rain Wednesday evening and Thursday. The storm made landfall Monday in the Florida Panhandle as a tropical storm before it's expected to track up north. TUESDAY: Clouds and sun with a slight chance of a passing shower. High of 79. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High of 81. THURSDAY: Cloudy with showers and possibly some steady rain. High of 79. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few brief showers. High of 82. "
