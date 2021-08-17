Cancel
Environment

Humidity increases today, rain possible for midweek

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 9 days ago

" A mixture of sun and clouds is expected today with a slight chance of a passing shower. Today will have a high near 81. The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred could bring the possibility of rain Wednesday evening and Thursday. The storm made landfall Monday in the Florida Panhandle as a tropical storm before it's expected to track up north. TUESDAY: Clouds and sun with a slight chance of a passing shower. High of 79. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High of 81. THURSDAY: Cloudy with showers and possibly some steady rain. High of 79. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few brief showers. High of 82. "

News 12

News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

