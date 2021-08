Christina Haack and her new boyfriend Joshua Hall have been hitting the beach with her family!. The Christina on the Coast star, 38, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a few snaps of her and Hall — the Austin-based Realtor whom PEOPLE confirmed she was dating earlier this month — hanging out at the beach with her three kids: daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, whom she shares with first husband Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 1, whom she shares with her second husband, Ant Anstead.