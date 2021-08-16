Cancel
Celebrities

Are Ken Jennings And James Holzhauer Friends?

By Lexi Lane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the long-running history of the brainiac game show "Jeopardy!," two men have emerged as television champions — Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. Jennings, who became a household name in 2004 for his record-breaking run on the show, holds the current "Jeopardy" record for winning 74 consecutive games. Although Holzhauer follows in second place at 32 games from 2019, he amassed the most single game winnings at $131,127, per the "Jeopardy!" hall of fame.

TV & VideosWNCT

Here’s who America thinks should be the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’

(StudyFinds.org) – He might go twice as high as a butterfly in the sky, but actor LeVar Burton still has a lot of “Jeopardy!” fans to win over after his trial run as the long-time game show’s guest host. As for who America says is in the lead to replace the legendary Alex Trebek, a new poll finds the answer is “Who is Ken Jennings?”
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Why Mike Richards was always going to be Jeopardy! host -- and why LeVar Burton didn't stand a chance

"First of all, Sony & #Jeopardy telegraphed this move early on when it had Richards host right after Ken Jennings," Melanie McFarland explains in a Twitter thread. "Jennings got a 7-week run, but that struck me as something of a stop-gap while production got its list of prospective hosts together. Jennings did...fine. However, on a show that prides itself on making the contestants the stars, having the GOAT as its permanent host ensures that in some respects he would always overshadow them. Having Richards follow Jennings reminded viewers of what Alex Trebek did so well. Richards doesn't directly channel or imitate Trebek, but his manner and delivery is familiar enough to recall the late great host. Of course it is. He was Trebek's EP. And he nailed his two weeks. By then the initial list of guest hosts had been released but, to be honest, most of the selections struck me as lovely tributes and/or theater. Notably, Levar Burton wasn't on that 1st list. Now: you could surmise that the Jeopardy! producers wanted to create some drama with that decision, but let's be real. The show was aware of the fan campaign. It began back in December 2020. Once Burton was added to the list that generated more publicity for him & the show, although obviously his desire get the hosting gig was and is genuine. However, a few things were against Burton from the jump. First, his stardom. Never mind the fact that the reasons he's famous & beloved are aligned with the Jeopardy! ideal. He's still a big star. And remember the whole point of Jeopardy! is to make its contenders the stars of the show. Yes, Trebek was its star when he was host, but the reason for that is he innovated a way of hosting that largely stayed out of contestants' way. He was low-key and comforting. Burton is also low-key and comforting. He's also forever associated with other iconic TV roles, though. And I think that (and yes, his age) worked against him more than his performance during his tryout week. In selecting Richards Jeopardy! is opting for a 'smooth transition' strategy in which the show's calm and comforting familiarity isn't entirely upended. He'll require an acclimation period, as any new person would, but perhaps not as much to diehard viewers. And here's where this analysis gets cold & brutal. Richards was selected despite the many cases made for Jeopardy to display some commitment to diversity by selecting a woman or a person of color because...the job was always his. Richards knows how to guide the game, how to keep the time, the cadence, everything. There's no need for a 'breaking in' period. He's ready to jump in because...he's the younger guy who has always been there. Isn't that how the world works?...For some people?..." McFarland adds: "Mike Richards makes sense for Jeopardy! because this is a show that doesn't need a star, or to change the world. It makes stars & takes pride in being a beacon of stability."
TV & VideosNew York Post

Who is Mike Richards? Meet Alex Trebek’s reported ‘Jeopardy!’ host successor

It’s the question on the minds of “Jeopardy!” fans after a report claimed the long-running game show’s executive producer might be taking over the show as its permanent host to replace the late Alex Trebek. Variety exclusively reported that the 46-year-old is in “advanced negotiations” with Sony Pictures Television to host the beloved trivia show.
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Alex Trebek’s Widow Gave Ken Jennings This Special Gift

Former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings was the first guest host to fill in after longtime host Alex Trebek passed away. Many were surprised when Ken wasn’t chosen as the permanent host. The show recently announced that executive producer Mike Richards and actress Mayim Bialik are the new hosts of Jeopardy!
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Current Champ Matt Amodio Sends Heartfelt Message to ‘Hero’ and ‘Inspiration’ Ken Jennings

Matt Amodio is quickly leaving his mark in the history of Jeopardy!. Currently, he ranks fourth among the players who have won the most money on the show. After an impressive 14 wins, Amodio has banked over $440,000. As a result, he’s right up there with legends like Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. In fact, one of those legends is taking notice of the rising star.
Musicstudyfinds.org

Mike Richards next ‘Jeopardy!’ host? That’s not who viewers prefer, poll reveals

NEW YORK — “Jeopardy!’ viewers are buzzing amid rumors that the long-running game show has decided who will be its next permanent host. Variety is reporting that the show is in “advanced negotiations” with executive producer Mike Richards to replace the legendary Alex Trebek, following his recent death from pancreatic cancer. The news won’t be music to all fans’ ears however. A recent poll reveals a different guest host is who Americans would like to see as Trebek’s successor.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Hilariously Roasts Switzerland for Not Inventing Chocolate Fondue

On Sunday afternoon, Jeopardy! GOAT Ken Jennings amusingly made fun of Switzerland for letting a golden opportunity to create chocolate fondue pass the country by. Jennings is the most decorated contestant in the popular game show’s history. He holds a 74-game win streak that is still the record to this day. In addition, he has the record for the highest average correct responses per game in Jeopardy! history.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Details How Being on Show Is Like ‘Olympic Fencing’

Ken Jennings is a Jeopardy! veteran. Jennings started his quiz show career in 2004 with 74 consecutive wins. During that time, he set the record for the longest winning streak in the history of the show. Additionally, he took home over $2.5 million. After that, he appeared on the show several more times, appearing in tournaments, and finally earned the title of Greatest of All Time in 2020. Later that year, Jennings joined the show in an official capacity. He currently serves as a segment producer for the iconic quiz show.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Says He Is ‘Relieved’ the ‘Guest-Host Carousel’ Is Over

Some Jeopardy! fans are not happy about the new permanent host decision. For Ken Jennings, he is just happy the guest host auditions are over. It has been almost a year since Alex Trebek passed away last November. After a multitude of guest hosts trying their hand behind the podium, Mike Richards was chosen as the new host. Mayim Bialik will be a special host for spin-offs.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Speaks Out, ‘Disappointed’ About ‘Process’ of How New Hosts Selected

Now a consulting producer on “Jeopardy!,” Ken Jennings was the first host to take over the show following the death of Alex Trebek. Mike Richards, an executive producer and controversial selectee for the permanent hosting job, stepped into the role after Jennings. But little did the public know then, Richards was apparently insistent that he replace the most winningest contestant of all time. It’s all part of what Jennings sees as a disappointing process for determining who the next host(s) of “Jeopardy!” would be.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

How much money has Ken Jennings won on Jeopardy!?

KEN Jennings is a game show contestant and host, author, and television presenter. He is the highest-earning American game show contestant of all time. In 2004, Jennings won 74 consecutive Jeopardy! games before he was defeated by a challenger Nancy Zerg. He currently holds a record for the longest win...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio idolizes Ken Jennings, says he studied TMZ to prepare for the show

Amodio says his main weakness was "anything that has ever been published in TMZ in the last 10 years," so he studied TMZ to prepare for Jeopardy! "Thankfully, if there’s one thing the internet has information on, it’s celebrities," he said with a laugh in an interview with Vulture. "That’s pretty easy. I did my best to be interested in the minutiae of the celebrity eye. I’m naturally a curious person, which helps, but I still went in very skeptical." Amodio also discussed his idol Ken Jennings. "I was a huge Ken Jennings fan. It was like a sporting event. If there was gear, I would’ve bought gear and a big foam finger to root him on from my living room. I’m a huge Ken fan. Need to say that again. When I grew up, I started to learn more things, but it never really occurred to me to try out for the show."
TV Showsmediaite.com

Ken Jennings Speaks Out After Reports New Jeopardy! Host Rigged Search in His Own Favor

Ken Jennings has spoken out about Jeopardy’s new host Mike Richards following reports that claimed the game show’s current producer had rigged the search in his own favor. “Obviously I’m disappointed with how this process played out, but I’d rather look ahead,” Jennings told The Ringer of Jeopardy’s decision to go with Richards as host. “I plan to be with the show as long as they’ll have me, no matter who’s hosting.”

Comments / 0

