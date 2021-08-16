Bob Dylan Sued For Allegedly Sexually Abusing Minor In 1965
Bob Dylan has been sued by a woman who alleges that the musician sexually abused her in 1965 when she was 12 years old. The lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, was filed in New York State Supreme Court last Friday, right before the expiration of the state’s Child Victims Act, which allowed victims of childhood abuse to file suits against their attackers regardless of whether the claim had passed beyond the statue of limitations. The plaintiff in the Dylan suit is a now 68-year-old woman identified as JC who lives in Greenwich, CT.www.stereogum.com
