Bob Dylan Sued For Allegedly Sexually Abusing Minor In 1965

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 9 days ago

Bob Dylan has been sued by a woman who alleges that the musician sexually abused her in 1965 when she was 12 years old. The lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, was filed in New York State Supreme Court last Friday, right before the expiration of the state's Child Victims Act, which allowed victims of childhood abuse to file suits against their attackers regardless of whether the claim had passed beyond the statue of limitations. The plaintiff in the Dylan suit is a now 68-year-old woman identified as JC who lives in Greenwich, CT.

The Independent

Bob Dylan sued for allegedly abusing 12-year-old girl in 1965

Bob Dylan has been accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in 1965. In court papers filed at the Manhattan Supreme Court last week (13 August), the plaintiff alleged that she was plied with drugs and alcohol before Dylan, real name Robert Allen Zimmerman, abused her at his Chelsea Apartment and the Chelsea Hotel on multiple occasions.

