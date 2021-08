HOUSTON - Nelson Cruz, Jose Berrios, J.A. Happ and Hansel Robles were dealt before the trade deadline, netting the Twins seven prospects, six of them pitchers. It's standard procedure for a team that was never in contention despite a roster that was designed to win a third consecutive AL Central title. President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey and General Manager Thad Levine don't sit on the fence at the deadline. Since their hiring before the 2017 season, the duo has made 17 July deals — with 2020 not counting because the season was just beginning because of the pandemic.