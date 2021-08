The highly-anticipated Princess Diana statue unveiled by Prince William and Prince Harry last month brought “unity and togetherness” in the royal family, Sarah Ferguson has said.“The statue brought unity and togetherness to the family and I’m glad that my loyal friend has been honoured in this way,” the 61-year-old told Australian Women’s Weekly.William, 39, and Harry, 36, came together to unveil the statue of their mother in Kensington Palace Gardens in July. It was the first time they’d publicly reunited since Harry’s move to the US with wife Meghan Markle in 2020. They also joined their aunts Lady Sarah McCorquodale,...