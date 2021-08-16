146 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 6 new deaths, 4.3% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 146 new COVID-19 cases Monday. The county is now averaging 134 new cases per day over the past week, escalating from a “substantial” to a “high” risk zone according to standards set by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC considers anything over 100 cases per 100,000 people on a 7-day average to be “high” risk.