Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Jerilynn Stephens on doubling her Emmy chances as hair department head for ‘The Voice’ and ‘Legendary’: ‘I love the Emmy love’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

By Denton Davidson
Posted by 
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rFwHL_0bTSXwjo00

“I love the Emmy love,” says hairstylist Jerilynn Stephens , who earned two nominations this year for her work on HBO Max ’s “Legendary” and NBC ’s “ The Voice .” “It’s just so nice to be recognized. Hard work pays off. I found out online because I’m usually the one who lets everybody know because I’m up early and usually on top of it. I’m the group texter of congratulations.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

This marks Stephens’ ninth nomination for “The Voice,” where she started as an additional hairstylist on Season 1 and worked her way up to hair department head on Season 9. “I just got a notification that we have our 500th episode coming out,” she remarks. “It’s crazy to be a part of a show for 10 years. Who would have thought?”

SEE
Audrey Morrissey interview: ‘The Voice’ executive producer

“That show is well-oiled,” she continues. “It’s such a fun show to be a part of these contestants’ lives.” The episode submitted for Emmy consideration was “The Top 17 Live Performances.” “We’re used to doing a lot of hair for the lives,” she explains. “I would have this vision and inspiration with the contestant beforehand, have it ready, we know what we’re doing. I tell whoever’s chair they sit in ‘here’s what we’re doing, here’s a photo, here’s your inspiration. Go!’ Teamwork was really what it was all about.”

Although Stephens has been a part of “The Voice” family for a decade, “Legendary” was a new challenge that allowed her to experiment with “out of the box” hairstyles. The reality TV series follows voguing teams (consisting primarily of LGBTQ+ contestants) as they compete for a $100,000 prize. “I had no idea what I was in for,” she admits. “First I accepted the job. Then I watched the first season and then in my head I quite three or four times. It was so unbelievably creative. This season we really killed it. I actually colored my hair lavender purple so I looked a little more edgy.”

SEE Carson Daly interview: ‘The Voice’

“I started educating myself before I even started the season,” Stephens reveals about understanding ballroom culture. “Some people recommended ‘Paris is Burning’ and of course ‘Pose.’ I really tried to educate myself and I’ve always been a huge supporter. I enjoy that show a lot.” The episode titled “Pop Tart” was submitted to the Emmys, which shows the contestants performing to a pop art theme. She says of the looks in that episode, “They are dreamy. And yummy. It makes me so happy when I see pictures of all of those colors.”

PREDICT the Emmy winners until September 19.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track the latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

Comments / 0

GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
217
Followers
271
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Daly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Hbo Max#Hbo Max#Nbc#Lgbtq#Gold Derby#Apple Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCleveland News - Fox 8

Soap star Jay Pickett dies while filming movie scene

(WJW) — Soap opera actor Jay Pickett, 60, passed away while filming a movie Friday. According to Travis Mills, director of the film, “Treasure Valley,” it happened while the crew was on location preparing to film a scene. “There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but...
CelebritiesPosted by
American Songwriter

AGT Contestant Nightbirde Shares Devastating Cancer Update, Why She Will Not Return to the Stage

In one of the most memorable audition moments on America’s Got Talent stage, contestant Jane Marczewski, who goes by the stage name Nightbirde, won over the hearts of the judges’ panel and global audience with a well-deserved Golden Buzzer in June. The 30-year-old Ohio native, who performed an original song about her fight with cancer, “It’s OK,” shared that “last time she checked,” she had cancer in her lungs, spine, and liver.
CelebritiesPosted by
GoldDerby

Kaley Cuoco (‘The Flight Attendant’) on double Emmy nominations: ‘I told my team, don’t forget how this feels’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I told my team, don’t forget how this feels because we don’t know when it’ll happen again,” recounts Kaley Cuoco of her Emmy nominations. After 12 years making viewers laugh on “The Big Bang Theory,” she finally scored her first (and second!) Emmy nominations for HBO’s “The Flight Attendant.” Cuoco says landing in the Best Comedy Actress lineup “blew my mind,” but then she scored an additional nomination in the Best Comedy Series category for her work as producer. She feels lucky to get such an endorsement as she branches out into a new chapter of her career. Watch the...
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

8 Black Talk Show Hosts Who Changed The Face Of TV Forever

Throughout history, Black talk show hosts have had a significant impact on the face of television. Some have completely changed the way people view African Americans on the big screen. Their cultural impact has been the catalyst for some of the biggest careers on T.V. They have opened up doors for so many other minority journalists and entertainers to follow in their footsteps. Here’s a look at some of the most influential Black talk show hosts in American history.
MusicNew York Post

Ariana Grande fans go crazy over new ‘The Voice’ promo: ‘She kills it!’

“The Voice” is hitting a high note. Ariana Grande brought out the lions, eagles and bears in a new promo for Season 21 of the reality singing competition. NBC has released the trailer for the upcoming season featuring Grande, 28, who is the latest addition to the series’ panel of celebrity judges. The Grammy-winning singer joins coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend.
TV SeriesPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Bridgerton’ creator Chris Van Dusen on making Emmy-nominated drama ‘sexy, a little dangerous and fun’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I think all of this recognition and the response has just been amazing,” says “Bridgerton” creator, executive producer, and showrunner Chris Van Dusen about the show’s 12 Emmy nominations, including Best Drama Series. “I’m really humbled, but most of all proud of this cast and this crew and all of my fellow producers. I always hoped that people would find and fall in love with this show.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Van Dusen above. The Netflix series is based on a series of romance novels by Julia Quinn about the romantic exploits of a family navigating the intrigues of...
TV & Videosgoldderby.com

Audrey Morrissey interview: ‘The Voice’ executive producer

“It feels incredible, shocking even!” exclaims Audrey Morrissey, the executive producer of NBC’s “The Voice,” while reflecting on the reality TV series earning seven Emmy nominations for its 19th and 20th seasons. “It’s been a decade. To be continually recognized and nominated is unbelievable. It’s so gratifying and so rewarding.” Watch Morrissey’s exclusive video interview with Gold Derby above.
CelebritiesPosted by
GoldDerby

Audrey Morrissey (‘The Voice’ executive producer) teases new coach Ariana Grande and 7 ‘incredible’ Emmy nominations [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It feels incredible, shocking even!” exclaims Audrey Morrissey, the executive producer of NBC’s “The Voice,” while reflecting on the reality TV series earning seven Emmy nominations for its 19th and 20th seasons. “It’s been a decade. To be continually recognized and nominated is unbelievable. It’s so gratifying and so rewarding.” Watch Morrissey’s exclusive video interview with Gold Derby above. The four-time Emmy winner explains that producers constantly think about how to mix things up “without jumping the shark.” Since the series premiered in 2011, various twists have been added to bring excitement to the program including steals, blocks and instant saves....
EntertainmentPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Bridgerton’ composer Kris Bowers on writing Simon and Daphne’s ‘optimistic, loving, romantic’ theme [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

By now, everyone knows that “Bridgerton” is “not your grandmother’s Regency piece,” which is how creator Chris Van Dusen described the show to composer Kris Bowers when he signed on. That meant the music had to match the reimagined period drama as well, which did not come easily to Bowers. “We had a few trial-and-error efforts that were not really successful in the very beginning,” Bowers tells Gold Derby at our Meet the BTL Experts: Composers panel (watch above). “My first thought was, ‘OK, I’ll write some classical pieces and then chop those up as if they were samples and make...
Hair CarePosted by
GoldDerby

‘Ratched’ hairstylist Chris Clark on the subtle looks you didn’t catch on first glance [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Emmy-winning hairstylist Chris Clark just earned another nomination for his work on the Netflix horror drama “Ratched,” his latest collaboration with Ryan Murphy. Set in 1940s America, the style of the series is refined and glamorous, which extends to the hairstyles for just about every character on the show, from Nurse Ratched (Sarah Paulson) to the background players. Clark jumped into the project by heavily researching the time period. “I went from everything from mug shots in the 1940s through glamour advertisements and then I create files for every character based on my own thoughts,” says Clark in an exclusive...
MusicPosted by
GoldDerby

How Christopher Lennertz wrote the ‘sufficiently cheesy’ power ballad ‘Never Truly Vanish’ for ‘The Boys’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

When it comes to parody songs, “Never Truly Vanish” from “The Boys” is definitely up there. “I will say it probably is one of the best dramatic uses of a power ballad of all time because you don’t get a chance often to write a power ballad for a dead superhero that blew up with an internally inserted explosion,” Christopher Lennertz, who earned an Emmy nomination for co-writing the tune with Michael Saltzman, tells Gold Derby at our Meet the BTL Experts: Composers panel (watch above). A full-stop power ballad that is perfect for karaoke, “Never Truly Vanish” is performed by...
Hair CarePosted by
GoldDerby

‘Saturday Night Live’ hairstylist Jodi Mancuso: ‘I have a lot of pride in this Emmy nomination’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Saturday Night Live” hairstylist Jodi Mancuso already faces the challenge of styling dozens of wigs every episode, but the COVID restrictions presented a whole new level of difficulty this year. Mancuso and her hair team are typically able to immediately surround cast members backstage to change out their wigs for the next sketch, but with social distancing, team members could only approach the cast individually. Their hard work paid off, with the team earning an Emmy nomination for Best Variety Hairstyling. “I have a lot of pride in this Emmy nomination,” says Mancuso in an exclusive new webchat for Gold...
TV & VideosPosted by
GoldDerby

Emmy nominee Jahnel Curfman (‘Cobra Kai’ stunt coordinator and performer): ‘There’s so much energy with the cast and our stunt team on this show’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“To be nominated in the first ever stunt performance category for the Emmys,” says “Cobra Kai” stunt coordinator and performer Jahnel Curfman, “is definitely an honor!” “It is one of those things that some people have been striving for years with the Oscars,” she explains. “We have yet to be recognized by the Academy when it comes to film, so for the Emmys to do it with our performance on television, hopefully sends a message.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Curfman above. SEE ‘Cobra Kai’ Emmy interviews: Watch our 4 in-depth chats with Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and more Netflix blockbuster...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GoldDerby

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ costume designer Gabriele Binder’s Emmy-nominated wardrobe inspired by ‘the chess itself’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I approach it from the chess itself,” says “The Queen’s Gambit” costume designer Gabriele Binder about how the game at the heart of the series influenced her work. She wanted to create “something structural, something geometrical, it’s black and white,” but in a “subtle” way that didn’t overemphasize the references. “She is chess, so we go with a very straight and very minimalist and also contrasting look to tell this story with the costumes.” We talked with Binder as part of our “Meet the Experts” panel with Emmy nominated costume designers. Watch our interview above. SEEWylie Stateman interview: ‘The Queen’s Gambit’...
MusicPosted by
GoldDerby

4 Emmy-nominated composers on ‘skip credits’ options and the easiest piece they’ve ever written [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Streaming has obviously changed the game in many ways, one of which is the prevalence of the “skip credits” option. Nearly every streaming services gives viewers the choice to skip opening credits, and then at the end of the episode, it automatically loads the next one instead of letting the end credits roll or promotes a new program if it’s the end of a series or film. For composers, whose work is typically showcased over the credits, it’s not exactly ideal. “It’s not my favorite development in recent years,” Steven Price (“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”) says during Gold...
CelebritiesPosted by
GoldDerby

Thomas Denier Jr. (‘Pose’ special makeup effects department head) on creating the devastating deathbed AIDS look [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Among the nine Emmy nominations FX’s “Pose” scooped up for its third and final season is the fourth career bid for Thomas Denier Jr., who is shortlisted in the Best Prosthetic Makeup category for his work as the special makeup effects department head on the series. “I feel greatly indebted to makeup department head Sherri [Berman] Laurence, [co-creator] Ryan Murphy and the whole production team over at ‘Pose’,” Denier Jr. says gratefully in regard to his individual recognition from the TV academy. In our exclusive video interview (watch above), the makeup artist discusses his collaboration with Laurence, his detailed work...
TV & VideosPosted by
GoldDerby

Onnalee Blank (‘The Underground Railroad’ sound supervisor) on breaking through a ‘barrier’ with Emmy nominations [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Onnalee Blank just received her ninth and 10th Emmy nominations in the Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing categories for her work as the sound supervisor and re-recording artist, respectively, on Amazon Prime’s 10-episode limited series “The Underground Railroad.” After accruing seven of her preceding eight bids for HBO’s concluded phenomenon “Game of Thrones,” Blank admits, “Something about getting recognized for my work that is not that show feels like, OK, yes, I broke through that barrier.” In our exclusive video interview (watch above), Blank elaborates on her determination to subvert the tropes of a traditional slave narrative on...
TV & VideosPosted by
GoldDerby

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ editors on making Emmy history with nomination [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” continues to break barriers, not only in front of the screen but behind the scenes. Daysha Broadway, Stephanie Filo and Jessica Hernández are the first women of color editing team to be nominated for an Emmy, landing a nomination in Best Variety Picture Editing alongside such productions as “Hamilton” and “Saturday Night Live.” “For me, it’s been a gratifying moment,” says Broadway in an exclusive new webchat for Gold Derby. “It means that people are paying attention to how great the show is.” Watch the full interview with Broadway, Filo and Hernández above. While Broadway has been with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy