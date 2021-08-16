Marietta's mayoral candidates qualify for office
Two Marietta elected officials made their mayoral runs official Monday, filling out the proper paperwork and ponying up the $756 qualifying fee at City Hall. Incumbent Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin is seeking a fourth term as mayor, while two-term Ward 6 Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly looks to unseat him. Both qualified to run Monday and will appear on the ballot in November. The qualifying period ends Wednesday.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
