Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says they'll be up for Saturday's Prem opener against Chelsea. Vieira knows they face a massive task against the European champions. He said: “Thomas Tuchel is one of the great managers in Europe, really strong team around him. Chelsea are playing great football and it will be a challenging game for us, but as I said, we are up for it, we are believing in ourselves and we are up for the difficulty we will face.