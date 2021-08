August 15, 2021, 1:50 AM · It may not be as fun to perform over a computer livestream, without an audience, but that didn't stop Spanish violinist María Dueñas this year. Her energetic and authoritative performances in the virtual 2021 Menuhin Competition in May landed her First Prize in the Senior Division, as well as the competition's Audience Award. Though she was just 18 years old, it wasn't her first win - in 2017 she won First Prize at the Zhuhai Mozart International Competition in China, and in 2018 she won first Prize at the Vladimir Spivakov International Competition in Russia. In 2019, she was named artist of the month in Musical America. Just earlier this year she won First Prize in the the Getting to Carnegie Competition, which will bring her to Carnegie Hall in January 2022.