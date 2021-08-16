Could Dalvin Cook Be This Year’s Fantasy RB1?

While running back is not often a sought after position at the top of the actual NFL draft, it may be the most coveted in many fantasy drafts. Last season, there were three players that outclassed the rest of the competition in terms of fantasy points: Alvin Kamara, Dalvin Cook, and Derrick Henry. Kamara paced the trio with 377.8 points while Cook and Henry finished their campaigns with 337.8 and 333.1 points, respectively. The next closest RB was David Montgomery at 264.8 points—nearly 70 points behind the bronze medalist, Henry. The question is, can Dalvin Cook overtake Kamara for as top dog at the position?