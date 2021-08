PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office has purchased a hybrid car to use as a police cruiser. The 2019 Ford Police Responder Hybrid was built on the Ford Fusion frame. It was purchased used for $22,000 and gets 40 miles per gallon.“ With gas prices up, hybrids are becoming more and more realistic for law enforcement. We are able to get a good deal on the car and find away to reduce costs, it’s a win win for the Sheriff’s Office” said Sheriff Darrin Varnell.