Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be getting a new multiplayer game mode called Double Agent in its fifth season next week. Described as ‘an investigative Multiplayer party experience’ – each match sees players assigned one of three roles: Double Agents, Investigators or Operatives. The aim of the Double Agents is to either eliminate everyone else or set off an explosive charge on the map. The Investigator meanwhile gets clues to the identity of the Double Agents. The Operatives meanwhile must work together to eliminate the Double Agents before its too late.