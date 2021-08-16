Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Bruins have new roles for a pair of Cup winners

By Steve Conroy
Boston Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA decade ago, Chris Kelly and Adam McQuaid provided the Bruins with the kind of grit, intelligence and toughness all Stanley Cup teams need from their role players. Now the organization hopes they can impart some of those qualities on the next generation of players. The club introduced both former...

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Mcquaid
Person
Bruce Cassidy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#The Ottawa Senators#Hockey Canada#The Columbus Blue Jackets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Maple Leafs Trade Defenseman To Bruins.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney announced a trade on Monday. The team has acquired defenseman James Greenway and his signing rights from the Toronto Maple Leafs. In return the Leafs will receive "future considerations". Green was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft and...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Wild, Flames, Kings, Bruins, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there’s been lots of chatter about Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild. GM Bill Guerin has addressed talk of a rumored deal in the KHL. Is he at all worried? Meanwhile, are the Calgary Flames thinking about moving Sean Monahan in a trade? What might an extension between the Boston Bruins and Patrice Bergeron look like? Finally, in a bit of a fun story, newly-signed Phillip Danault had to pay dearly for the right to keep his jersey number in Los Angeles.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the New York Rangers

Jimmy Murphy: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said on TSN 1200 that can he can see goaltender Tuukka Rask playing again. Until Rask is healthy and if he wants to play, they are good with their Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman tandem for next season. Jimmy Murphy: Cassidy also said...
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Bruce Cassidy susses out new Bruins' lineup

Aug. 6—Relatively speaking, the Bruins' lineup has undergone seismic shifts in this offseason. David Krejci, a pillar of the B's three Stanley Cup Finals teams over the past decade, has decided to return home to the Czech Republic. Vezina Trophy-winning goalie Tuukka Rask is unsigned, recovering from hip surgery and in a kind of career limbo. Sean Kuraly, a fourth line fixture the past four years, signed in Columbus. Backup goalie Jaroslav Halak landed in Vancouver. Third pair/penalty killing defenseman Jeremy Lauzon was claimed by Seattle in the expansion draft.
NHLPosted by
NESN

Where Bruce Cassidy Sees Bruins’ New Additions Fitting In

The Boston Bruins signed a bunch of forwards this offseason with the clear intent of adding more versatility to the lineup. And it’s largely going to fall on head coach Bruce Cassidy to figure out where everyone goes. Cassidy hinted at where guys might fit in while speaking Thursday over...
NHLPosted by
NESN

How Bruins Plan To Replace David Krejci, Fill Second-Line Center Role

The Boston Bruins, for well over a decade, have not had to worry about determining who their first- and second-line centers will be. They will need to in the upcoming NHL season. David Krejci is returning to his native Czech Republic to continue his hockey career, meaning the Bruins have...
NHLYardbarker

2 Bruins Prospects May Have Been Free Agented Off the Roster

When free agency began on July 28, the Boston Bruins were one of the most active teams. General manager Don Sweeney had a lot of needs and he attempted to fill some of those needs with veteran players in goal, on defense, and with his forwards. Adding some of the players he did will make it more difficult for some of the Black and Gold’s prospects to crack the 2021-22 roster out of training camp in October.
NHLmarkerzone.com

CHARLIE COYLE EXPECTED TO TAKE OVER DAVID KREJCI'S ROLE FOR BOSTON BRUINS

With a gaping hole at the center ice position, the Boston Bruins are likely to turn to Charlie Coyle to play on the second line. The 2C role has been held by long-time Bruin David Krejci, who left the NHL to return home to the Czech Republic. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said on Thursday that Coyle will be given the first opportunity to take over the 2C role going into next season.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

Haggs: Forbort Looms Large In Boston Bruins Blueline Plans| BHN+

The $9 million question for the Boston Bruins is whether they’ve done enough on the back end after it was a clear and present problem during last season’s Stanley Cup playoffs. With Kevan Miller and Brandon Carlo knocked out of the lineup against the New York Islanders, there were times...
NHLtheScore

Bruins, Bergeron have begun extension talks

The Boston Bruins and captain Patrice Bergeron have started to discuss an extension as the star forward enters the final season of his current contract. "Patrice and Kent Hughes, his representative, and I have had discussions about where Patrice is at," said Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, according to NHL.com's Tracey Meyers. "We'll keep those private as we do all the others and let him decide what path he wants to take.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Coyle, Forbort Expected To Step Into Top Roles For Bruins

With the unexpected departure of David Krejci, the unknown status of injured Tuukka Rask, and a shockingly busy first day of free agency that included adding a number of top names, there are plenty of questions surrounding the Boston Bruins and how they may look next season. With so many possible lineup combinations and the team having yet to even practice together once, it would be understandable to leave fans wondering how the team may be structured in 2021-22. However, head coach Bruce Cassidy is not afraid to hint at his plans. Speaking with beat writer Eric Russo, Cassidy was open about who he sees stepping into some of the most important vacancies in the Bruins lineup.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

Murphy: Should The Bruins Have Stashed More Cap Space?

Should Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney saved more cap space for a potential trade for or offer sheet to a disgruntled restricted free agent?. Two of the last three Calder Trophy winners, Minnesota Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov (2021) and Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (2019) are both RFA’s and stuck in stalemates with their respective clubs. On Monday, Kaprizov, through his agent, threatened to bolt to the KHL should he and the Wild not find common ground by September 1st. Then on Wednesday, in an interview with Swedish reporter Uffe Bodin, Pettersson hinted that while he intends to sign a second contract with the Canucks, he’s not so sure about a third, should the Canucks not become perennial playoff contenders again.
NHLPosted by
NESN

Bruins Name Chris Kelly, Adam McQuaid To New Roles; Hire AHL Head Coach

The Boston Bruins are making some changes to the coaching staff and front office, and a lot of it is centered around names you most certainly know. Chris Kelly, the third-line center on the 2011 Stanley Cup-winning Bruins, is joining Bruce Cassidy behind the bench as an assistant coach for Boston. There was a vacancy for an assistant after Jay Pandolfo left for Boston University.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Bruins hire familiar faces for coaching and front office roles

The Boston Bruins had some coaching vacancies to fill this offseason as Jay Leach left his head coaching role with the B’s AHL: affiliate, the Providence Bruins, to be an assistant coach with the newest NHL team in the Seattle Kraken, and Jay Pandolfo left his assistant coaching gig with the Black and Gold to join the Boston University coaching staff.
NHLNBC Sports

Bruins hire one 2011 Cup champ, elevate another

David Krejci is headed back to Europe and Tuukka Rask remains unsigned, but the Boston Bruins are ensuring the 2011 Stanley Cup championship team is still well-represented in the organization. In a series of three organizational moves involving both the coaching staff and front office, the team named Chris Kelly...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

Bruins Now Have Start Times For 2021-22 Regular Season Games

The NHL announced start times for the games in the 2021-22 regular season games on Friday and the Boston Bruins will open their season against the Dallas Stars at 7 PM ET on Saturday, October 16. The NHL announced the 2021-22 regular season schedule back on July 22 but there...
NHLfullpresscoverage.com

Bruins Announce Multiple New Hires

The Bruins had some holes to fill at the NHL and AHL levels, and they did so early today. First, former Bruin Chris Kelly will take over for Jay Pandolfo as an assistant coach of the Bruins. In early July, Pandolfo accepted an associate head coach position on Boston University men’s hockey’s coaching staff. Speaking of former Bruins, Adam McQuaid is now a player development coordinator for the organization. Lastly, Ryan Mougenel will take over as head coach of the Providence Bruins for Jay Leach. Back in early July, Leach became an assistant coach for the Seattle Kraken.

Comments / 0

Community Policy