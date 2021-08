There's nothing quite like a pint of ice cream, especially if it's a pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream. In a Mashed survey of more than 27,000 people around the world, nearly 40% picked Ben & Jerry's as the best brand of ice cream, ahead of the likes of Haagen-Daz and Baskin Robbins. The only problem with a pint of ice cream is just that—it's only a pint, which ends up empty far too quickly. Seriously, is there anyone who can't easily finish a pint in one sitting? Which brings up a very good question: has Ben & Jerry's ever sold its ice cream ... by the gallon?