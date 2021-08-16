Ryan Jeffers behind the plate for Twins on Monday

Buxton (finger) will take part in live batting practice at the Twins' Triple-A affiliate in St. Paul on Thursday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. The BP session likely represents a final gauge of how Buxton has fared in his recovery from a fractured left pinkie finger before the Twins send him out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Assuming Buxton feels fine from a conditioning standpoint following a nearly two-month layoff from game action, he may only need a few games in the minors to get his timing back at the plate. While Buxton has been on the shelf, the Twins have been taking a committee approach to center field rather than leaning heavily on one starter, with all of Jake Cave, Max Kepler, Nick Gordon, Rob Refsnyder and Gilberto Celestino picking up reps at the position.