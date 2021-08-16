Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Ryan Jeffers behind the plate for Twins on Monday

By Matt Lo
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers is batting eighth in Monday's game against the Cleveland Indians. Jeffers will catch on Monday night after Mitch Garver was sent to the bench. In a matchup against right-hander Cal Quantrill, our models project Jeffers to score 9.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Twins#Cleveland Indians#Mlb#Baseball#Fanduel
Related
MLBkduz.com

Twins beat Houston behind a good start from Jax

HOUSTON (AP) — The Minnesota Twins got a solid start from rookie Griffin Jax, and Andrelton Simmons drove in two runs as they built a big lead early and held on for a 5-3 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday night. Jax (2-1) allowed three hits and one run in a career-high 5 1/3 innings for his first career win as a starter. The Twins jumped on Houston starter Framber Valdez (7-3) early to take control of the game. The Astros, who got a home runs from Jason Castro and Yordan Alvarez, are tied for the best record in the American League at 65-44 despite losing four of their last five.
MLBChicago Sun-Times

Luis Robert to join White Sox, face Twins in Minnesota on Monday

Luis Robert’s rehab stint with Triple-A Charlotte is complete. The center fielder will join the White Sox in Minneapolis and is expected to start in center field Monday night when the Sox open a three-game series against the Twins. Robert, 23, suffered a Grade 3 strain of his right hip...
NFLblackchronicle.com

Can the White Sox keep up their domination of the Twins? Plus best bets for Monday

What’s up everyone? Welcome to the start of another work week. Tyler Sullivan here, and I’ll be with you for the next three days as our good pal Tom Fornelli gets more time off before the start of the college football season. I’m also going to sneak away at the end of the week and head up to Bar Harbor, Maine to re-charge the batteries one last time before the NFL really gets rolling.
MLBallfans.co

Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins lineups for Tuesday: Game No. 118

MINNEAPOLIS — Here are the Indians lineups for Tuesday’s game between the Indians and Twins. Where: Target Field, 8:10 p.m. ET. Teams: Indians (57-60) vs. Twins (53-66). TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM, WMMS will carry the game. Starting pitchers: RHP Eli Morgan (1-5, 6.52) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (1-1,...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Nearing paternity list

Sano will play Thursday against the Yankees before moving to the paternity list Friday to be with his family for the weekend, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Sano's wife gave birth to their daughter earlier Thursday, and he'll play one more game before stepping away from the...
Minneapolis, MNBrainerd Dispatch

For pitcher Joe Ryan, trade to Twins was ‘a wake-up call’

MINNEAPOLIS — Joe Ryan knew he could be traded. For a top prospect of a contending team like the Tampa Bay Rays, that eventuality is ever present. So getting the call that he’d been traded as part of a package for Nelson Cruz wasn’t a shock on its own. But receiving it 6,000 miles from home while competing for the US Olympic team in Tokyo is a slightly different story.
MLBPosted by
Bring Me The News

Jorge Polanco walks off again for another series win

Jorge Polanco delivered his third walk-off hit of the homestand and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Cleveland Indians 8-7 on Wednesday to earn their fourth straight series victory. The Twins got off to a slow start in the matinee when José Ramírez slugged his 27th home run of the season...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Mitch Garver: Out of Monday's lineup

Garver is not in the lineup Monday against Cleveland. Garver started the past three games and will head to the bench for the series opener versus Cleveland. Ryan Jeffers will work behind the plate and bat eighth for Minnesota.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Scheduled for live BP

Buxton (finger) will take part in live batting practice at the Twins' Triple-A affiliate in St. Paul on Thursday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. The BP session likely represents a final gauge of how Buxton has fared in his recovery from a fractured left pinkie finger before the Twins send him out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Assuming Buxton feels fine from a conditioning standpoint following a nearly two-month layoff from game action, he may only need a few games in the minors to get his timing back at the plate. While Buxton has been on the shelf, the Twins have been taking a committee approach to center field rather than leaning heavily on one starter, with all of Jake Cave, Max Kepler, Nick Gordon, Rob Refsnyder and Gilberto Celestino picking up reps at the position.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Thorpe expected to start as Twins host the Indians

Cleveland Indians (58-60, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (53-67, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (7-4, 4.64 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Twins: Lewis Thorpe (0-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -130, Indians +110; over/under is 9 runs.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jake Cave on Twins' bench Tuesday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Jake Cave is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Eli Morgan and the Cleveland Indians. Cave is taking a seat while Rob Refsnyder makes a start in center field and hits eighth. numberFire’s models project Refsnyder for 8.9 FanDuel points and he has...
MLBnumberfire.com

Mitch Garver missing from Minnesota matinee lineup Wednesday

Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Indians. Garver is out of the lineup for the second time this series as the Twins wrap up the home set with a day game after a night game. Ryan Jeffers is catching for Lewis Thorpe and hitting eighth.
MLBWinona Daily News

Polanco helps Minnesota Twins knock off Indians in 11

MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco’s bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 11th inning lifted the Twins to an 8-7 victory over Cleveland on Wednesday afternoon. It was his third walk-off, game-winning hit in the past four games. The four-hour, 16-minute game was viewed by 19,949 at Target Field. The Twins...
MLBMLB

Polanco, Twins savoring 'really fun' walk-offs

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jorge Polanco gasped in surprise as the ice-cold Gatorade showers just kept coming -- one, two, three. One for each of the recent walk-offs that have earned him a spot in the Twins’ record books. After the chaos of an early starting pitcher injury, a makeshift bullpen game,...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Jorge Polanco sends Twins to another walkoff victory, 8-7 over Cleveland

Jorge Polanco's bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 11th inning lifted the Twins to an 8-7 victory over Cleveland on Wednesday afternoon. It was Polanco's third walkoff hit in the past four games. The 4-hour, 16-minute game was viewed by 19,949 at Target Field. The Twins led 7-5 in...
MLBSFGate

Cleveland-Minnesota Runs

Indians first. Myles Straw called out on strikes. Amed Rosario grounds out to third base, Luis Arraez to Miguel Sano. Jose Ramirez homers to center field. Franmil Reyes grounds out to shallow left field, Luis Arraez to Miguel Sano. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 1,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy