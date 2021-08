Analysts believe that it’s time to look at Berkshire through the lens of Greg Abel, current group vice president and in charge of business outside the insurer. A company that is very decentralized and in which names like Howard Buffett, son of the founder, Todd Coms and Ted Weschler will be on the management team. But yesIt was Abel who was in charge of coordinating everything, although the change – for now – has no date. Last May, it was Buffett himself who spoke for the first time on who would leave the head of Berkshire Hathaway, the textile company that he bought in the 70s and that has become one of the largest investment holding companies in the world. when he passes away.