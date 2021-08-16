The Latest: Some Hawaii private schools mandate vaccination

On Thursday Governor Lamont gave his first formal Covid-19 update since May. “We were hoping (in May) we were in the last innings of the Covid ballgame, but Delta has thrown us a curve,” he said. “We have some extra innings to go through. But before you say, ‘Oh my God, here we go again,’ we are in so much better position as a state and as a country today than when were in that fall flare up and where we were 14 or 16 months ago.”