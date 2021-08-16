The Latest: Some Hawaii private schools mandate vaccination
HONOLULU — Some private schools in Hawaii are mandating coronavirus vaccination for students, faculty and staff. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser says Parker School in Waimea on the Big Island will require all employees and eligible students to be vaccinated by Oct. 1. The coeducational day school will test all students and employees for the virus before the school year. It plans to provide weekly testing while infection rates remain high on the Big Island.www.therepublic.com
