Community gathers to remember 3 brothers killed in farm accident near St. Henry

ST. HENRY — The Mercer County community came together today to pay respects to three brothers who died last week in a farming accident near St. Henry.

Today was the memorial service for Gary, Todd and Brad Wuebker.

Hundreds of people showed up to the service in St. Henry, a community with a lot of farmers.

“Everybody almost knows everybody in this area. It’s a tight knit farm community. Heavily catholic, so we’re all here together trying to pull everybody together in this tragic incident,” said Kevin Fullenkamp, who attended the service.

People paid tribute to the Wuebker family by lining the street with tractors near the church.

The three brothers died last Tuesday, August 10, after being rushed to area hospitals from their farm off Coldwater Creek Road.

They had fallen into a manure pit and were unresponsive when fire fighters arrived to the scene.

A Mercer County dive team quickly removed the brothers, who were all in their thirties, but none survived.

The obituaries for all three brothers described them as life long farmers. The youngest brother, Todd, leaves behind three children.

