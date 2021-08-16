Dahl Mazda honors educators with essential car care program
Dahl Mazda will provide free standard oil changes for educators at its La Crosse service center through September 30. “Dahl Mazda is proud to extend its thanks and appreciation to community educators who have demonstrated incredible resiliency and ability to adapt amid the pandemic. It is our hope removing the stress of vehicle maintenance allows them to focus on their classrooms, curriculum and students for a successful 2021-2022 school year,” said Ryan Smith, general manager of Dahl Mazda.lacrossetribune.com
