Kentucky State

Ten Kentucky school districts receive grants to help recruit more teachers

By WKYT News Staff
WKYT 27
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WKYT) - Ten Kentucky school districts were selected to be awarded the $50,000 “Grow Your Own” grant from the Kentucky Department of Education. Officials say the grant program is designed to recruit, develop and retain teachers who already are connected to the school or community but may not have considered teaching as a profession. Or, they may need, or want, additional support to enter the profession.

