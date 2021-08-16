Cancel
POTUS

Tearful Afghan Reporter Asks Pentagon 'Where Is My President? Where Is President Ghani?'

By Daniel Villarreal
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
"We don't have a president," the reporter said. "We don't have anything...people they don't know what to do."

Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

POTUSAOL Corp

Chris Cuomo compares Biden to Trump for refusing to admit Afghan withdrawal has gone poorly

Chris Cuomo went after President Biden on Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday, comparing him to former President Trump. Days after the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan turned into absolute chaos in the capital city of Kabul, Biden maintained that there was nothing the U.S. could have done to stop that from happening. Cuomo drew a connection between that and Trump’s inability to admit anything ever went wrong with anything he did as president.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Pentagon pressed on why British paratroopers leaving Kabul airport to rescue citizens but Americans aren't

The Pentagon was pressed Thursday to explain why the U.S. isn't rescuing Americans outside of the Kabul airport as the British are doing for their citizens. At a press briefing, Fox News' Jennifer Griffin said: "General Taylor, British paratroopers are leaving the airport, going into Kabul to rescue and evacuate some of their citizens who are trapped [and] can't get to the airport because of the Taliban."
Congress & Courtsamericanmilitarynews.com

Sen Cotton calls for US troops to rescue Americans trapped behind Taliban lines; slams Biden withdrawal

On Thursday, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton criticized President Joe Biden’s troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and called for U.S. troops to expand beyond their perimeter at the Hamid Karzai International Airport and actively work to rescue Americans unable to reach the Kabul airport. “President Biden’s ill-planned, chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan has...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.

