PensBurgh Top 25 Under 25: #20 - Kirill Tankov
Our annual, 2021 version of the top players under the age of 25 in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization. Acquired Via: 2021 NHL Draft (Seventh Round — #218 overall) Prior to last month, the Pittsburgh Penguins had not drafted a Russian skater coming out of the Russian ranks since....Evgeni Malkin. As part of the team’s new management, they hired former NHL player Alexander Khavanov as a scout, giving the Pens a presence in that country that has been lacking for a long, long time.www.chatsports.com
