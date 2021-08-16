PensBurgh Top 25 Under 25: #20 - Kirill Tankov

So, we’re still waiting for Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson to sign, huh? Wonderful. You know something will get done eventually, like with Thomas Chabot a few years back but we’ll never truly be at ease until it happens. The only thing we can really do is find ways to pass the time, but it can sometimes be difficult to put offseason content together. Yeah, if only we had a month-long series we do every year highlighting the best young players the team has — wait a second...