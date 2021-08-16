Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Best of the best: Brewers in contention for baseball's top annual awards

By ANDREW WAGNER For the State Journal
La Crosse Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaseball Writers of America Association members received their end-of-year award voting assignments over the weekend and for the first time in recent memory, the Milwaukee Brewers have legitimate candidates for all four of baseball's annual major honors. Here's a rundown of Milwaukee's postseason award contenders, a look at their cases...

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Of The Best#The Milwaukee Brewers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBYardbarker

Watch: Brewers announcers absolutely roast fan

A Milwaukee Brewers fan unknowingly found his way onto the television broadcast during his team’s game against the Cardinals in St. Louis on Wednesday, and he probably wishes he didn’t. The Brewers’ announcers for Bally Sports Wisconsin — particularly Brian Anderson — absolutely roasted the fan. The young man, a...
MLBwtmj.com

Brewers ruffle feathers with 6-4 extra-innings win in St. Louis

And it took everything the Brewers had. In an extra innings bout in St. Louis, the Brewers further separated themselves as a divisional leader, as well as a team that can lock down gut-out low-scoring games and turning them into semi-comfortable wins. The path to the 9th inning seemed obstructed...
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers: 5 Players Likely To Lose 40 Man Roster Spots In Coming Days

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JUNE 23: A detail view of a Milwaukee Brewers cap during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park on June 23, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) The Milwaukee Brewers have had had quite the week in terms of roster transactions. As...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers listed as THE favorites to win World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are on pace to win the most regular season games in franchise history. Still, it’s a surprise to see one major publication not just list them as a favorite to win the World Series, but THE favorites. Milwaukee heads into Thursday night’s games with a 74-47 record...
MLBDuluth News Tribune

Brewers blank Cardinals, extend division lead

Corbin Burnes, Brad Boxberger, Devin Williams and Josh Hader combined to throw a four-hitter as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers blanked the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Tuesday night. The Brewers earned their MLB-leading 15th shutout while snapping the Cardinals' six-game winning streak. Former Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong reached base...
MLBmadcitysportszone.com

Brewers overcome late deficit to beat St. Louis in extra innings, now 9.5 games up in NL Central

Milwaukee scored six unanswered runs to beat St. Louis 6-4 in extra innings to further extend its lead in the NL Central. The club actually trailed 3-0 after just two innings as Freddy Peralta was not his usual dominant self. He gave up three runs on five hits before leaving with right shoulder discomfort after striking out in the top of the third inning. But the bullpen kept Milwaukee in it, throwing six scoreless innings.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gordo: Aggressive Brewers management outworks Cardinals' brass

Barring an unimaginable collapse, the Milwaukee Brewers will win the National League Central, reach postseason play for the fourth straight year, and reign as the division’s top franchise. Did you see this coming back on May 29?. The Cardinals were 30-22 then with a half-game lead in the division. The...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

To make playoffs, St. Louis Cardinals need to beat the Brewers

The odds are against the St Louis Cardinals, but if they want to make the postseason, they need to beat the Milwaukee Brewers. The St. Louis Cardinals have increased their slim playoff chances to just over six percent. They sit behind the San Diego Padres by four games for the second wild card spot and with 44 games, have plenty of opportunities remaining to catch them.
MLBDuluth News Tribune

Baseball: La Stella's hit help Giants rally to defeat Brewers

Brandon Belt ripped a two-run pinch-hit homer and Tommy La Stella came off the bench to single home the game-winner as the San Francisco Giants rallied for a 5-4 victory over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. Brandon Crawford doubled to open the eighth inning off Brad Boxberger (4-3). La...
MLBMLB

'Best game of my life': History for this Brewer

PITTSBURGH -- The more you look at it, the more uniquely impressive was Brewers infielder Luis Urías’ career day in a sweep-clinching rout of the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday. Urías, starting at third base against a righty because Eduardo Escobar manned first for a banged-up Rowdy Tellez, was...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers: Why Milwaukee Should Not Want The Top Playoff Seed

The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the best teams in the National League. But do they really want to be the “best” team in the National League at the end of the regular season?. After Wednesday’s game, the Brewers sit 3.0 games back of the San Francisco Giants for the...
MLBwearegreenbay.com

Corbin Burnes ties MLB record, Brewers blank Cubs 10-0

CHICAGO (WFRV) – In the midst of an already record-setting season for Corbin Burnes, the Brewers ace added another notch to his Cy Young-worthy belt with a standout performance Wednesday night at Wrigley. Burnes threw a masterful 10 consecutive strikeouts between the second and fifth innings, fanning the side three...
Wiscnews.com

Corbin Burnes dominant again as Brewers shut out Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — Corbin Burnes took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Kolten Wong had three hits and was hit by a pitch against his former team as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Tuesday night. Burnes (8-4) allowed two hits and two walks and had...
MLBmadison

Burnes leads Brewers to shutout of Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — Corbin Burnes took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Kolten Wong had three hits and was hit by a pitch against his former team as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Tuesday night. Burnes (8-4) allowed two hits and two walks while striking...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Milwaukee Brewers vs St Louis Cardinals 8/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Milwaukee Brewers (73-47) will clash with the St. Louis Cardinals (61-57) in the NL Central Division three-game set tournament at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 7:45 PM ET. Milwaukee busted the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game set battle after winning the last two outings over the weekend. The Brewers split the doubleheader showdown against the Pirates with a 4-14 defeat in the first round and a 6-0 shutout win in the evening round on Saturday. Milwaukee hit Pittsburgh with a tough one-point triumph in the series finale at 2-1 on Sunday. The Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak with a 2-0 shutout victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of a series in the NL Central on Tuesday. Pitcher Corbin Burnes made an impressive start after he went 6.0 scoreless innings with two hits and two walks allowed while striking out three St. Louis batters in the winning effort.

Comments / 0

Community Policy