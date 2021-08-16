Idaho man electrocuted after jumping on power transformer

Authorities in eastern Idaho say a man was electrocuted after jumping on a power transformer in Idaho Falls.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department said in a prepared statement the man died instantly from the electrocution.

Police and firefighters were sent to Idaho Falls Power shortly before midnight for a report of someone climbing on a water tower on the municipal utility’s property.

The fire department says the man refused to come down, and later climbed a fence into the power plant.

He was electrocuted and died instantly after he came into contact with a high-voltage power line on a transformer. The man’s name was not released.

