Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Idaho man electrocuted after jumping on power transformer

Posted by 
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Idaho's Newschannel 7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GYKD0_0bTSVbEX00

Authorities in eastern Idaho say a man was electrocuted after jumping on a power transformer in Idaho Falls.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department said in a prepared statement the man died instantly from the electrocution.

Police and firefighters were sent to Idaho Falls Power shortly before midnight for a report of someone climbing on a water tower on the municipal utility’s property.

The fire department says the man refused to come down, and later climbed a fence into the power plant.

He was electrocuted and died instantly after he came into contact with a high-voltage power line on a transformer. The man’s name was not released.

Watch more Local News :

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist :

Comments / 4

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Accidents
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho Falls, ID
Accidents
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electrocution#Transformer#Eastern Idaho#Power Plant#Accident#Idaho Falls Power#The Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related

Comments / 4

Community Policy