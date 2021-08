Cryo-electron microscopy (Cryo-EM) technology allows biomedical researchers to image frozen biological molecules, such as proteins, viruses and nucleic acids, and obtain structures of molecules that were impossible using previous methods. Cryo-EM requires both large and expensive electron microscopes as well as substantial high performance computing (HPC) resources to process microscope imagery and extract three-dimensional structures from them. The compute and storage infrastructure necessary to support these workloads is often prohibitively expensive for individual researchers and small research labs to process a small number of Cryo-EM projects per year, with compute and storage hardware, GPUs, and staffing costs amounting to $500,000+. This is where the cloud services from Amazon Web Services (AWS) can come handy.