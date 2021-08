About four years ago, an app by the name of “Yik Yak” was made by creators Tyler Droll and Brooks Buffington, and the basic purpose of it was to function as an anonymous message posting app, not too dissimilar from Twitter, except the fun of the app was that you could basically add any sort of text post that you want, and no one could know who wrote it. The app quickly became popular on college campuses and high schools in 2014, but quickly lost its popularity in 2016 after it became a site rampant with harassment and bullying, making it the enemy of school administrators everywhere.