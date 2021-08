Did you know The Sopranos is often proclaimed one of the most influential top TV series ever produced? Well, you are just about to figure out more amazing facts about the TV show that you probably didn’t know during its production. The Sopranos is a crime drama series often recognized as a TV show. It began in the “television Golden age,” written and created by David Chase. The show premiered between 1999 and 2007 by airing 86 episodes to secure a spot as the most fantastic TV show ever produced. Its plot portrays Tony Sopranos, as the main character, trying to balance his family life while risking himself as a criminal organization leader based in New Jersey. If you are a fan of watching The Sopranos, you might think you know everything about it. But let’s face some facts behind the scene that you might have easily missed while watching the fantastic show.