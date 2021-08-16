‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gets Her Garden On in Eye-Catching New Snap

There are several emerging stars on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” and one of them is celebrating a birthday today (Tuesday). Denim Richards, who plays Yellowstone ranch hand Colby, is 33-years-old today. As Colby, Denim Richards really pops off the screen, giving his character plenty of appeal. Colby is one of many cowboys residing on the ranch, tasked with its upkeep. The cowboy spends his days tending to cattle, putting up fencing and doing other chores around the ranch. Like the other cowboys on the ranch, he resides in the “Yellowstone” bunkhouse when not at work. While he is a more than capable cowboy, Colby also appears as a fun-loving guy who likes clowning around with his bunkhouse mates. He seems especially close with fellow ranch hands Ryan and Jimmy. He is also very close with the newest ranch hand, Teeter, but we will dive into that a bit later.
