Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gets Her Garden On in Eye-Catching New Snap

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

American Pickers star Danielle Colby shared an insightful social media post. The reality personality shared a photo of her posing in her own garden. She shared the snapshot on social media on Monday, August 16. She tagged her location as Puerto Rico. “It’s time for a little Motivational Monday,” she...

outsider.com

Comments / 2

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

173K+
Followers
18K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Colby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Pickers#Patreon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosTVOvermind

This is How Much Money Frank Fritz Made on American Pickers

Most people are pretty familiar with the old saying, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” but many don’t realize that those words are truer than they could’ve ever imagined. The show American Pickers is proof. Debuting early in 2010, American Pickers follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel from state to state looking for collectible items that they can either re-sale or keep for themselves. Although most of the things they find are old and have been thrown away at some point in time, they have become very valuable over time. In fact, the show’s stars have been able to bring in a small fortune during their more than 10 years on TV. Keep reading to learn how much money Frank Fritz made on American Pickers.
Cave City, KYPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Speaks Out on Being ‘Bullied’

Leticia Cline, the girlfriend to “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe, is opening up about the men trying to “shut [her] up” and bully her. Cline, an active city council member of Cave City, Kentucky, recently shared a throwback pic of her competing at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s 2016 Moto Stampede. In the post, she wrote that her difficult time as a city councilwoman reminded her of another challenging moment.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

‘American Pickers’ star Mike Wolfe says he wants Frank Fritz back but former co-host 'just can’t get it right’

"American Pickers" star Mike Wolfe has spoken out after his former co-host Frank Fritz exposed their strained relationship. In July, Fritz, 55, told The Sun he has left the series and is no longer in contact with Wolfe, 57. According to the outlet, Fritz was fired from the hit History Channel show after he took a nearly two-year hiatus to recover from back surgery, which resulted in 185 stitches and two rods in his spine.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Frank Fritz's Viral American Pickers Comments, Mike Wolfe Confirms His Partner's Exit In New Message

Frank Fritz, a longtime American Pickers star, has been in the news over the past several days after indicating he’d like to get back to the History series, while also hinting at deeper problems between himself and series star Mike Wolfe. Wolfe had been running the reality show solo for over a year as Fritz dealt with health issues, but as it turns out, Fritz won’t be back to the series at all. In fact, Mike Wolfe has now confirmed the news, sharing a message with the fans.
TV Seriesoutsider.com

‘American Pickers’: The Dark History Behind One of the Show’s Most Popular Guests

American Pickers takes viewers on treasure hunting adventures across the United States. However, it isn’t just the finds that make things interesting. Over the course of their ten years together, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz have met some of the most fascinating people in the country. Most of the time, they find fellow collectors, shop owners, or people who have inherited buildings full of rusty gold. Every now and then, they’ll come upon a fellow picker.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Wanted Frank Fritz Back Despite His Battle With Addiction: Reports

Following the bombshell that was Frank Fritz’s departure from “American Pickers,” fans were outraged. At first, it looked like the show had turned its back on Fritz simply because of a surgery that sidelined him for more than a year. Then, it was revealed that Fritz was struggling with addiction. Contrary to what many have thought over the past few weeks, Mike Wolfe is now talking about how he wants his lifelong buddy to be on the show.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe Gets Honest About Reason Behind Frank Fritz's Exit As Back And Forth Continues

The back and forth between current American Pickers host Mike Wolfe and his former co-star has continued in recent days after Frank Fritz's exit from the series was confirmed. The basic gist is that Fritz will not be returning to the History series, but the reason why had not been laid bare until now. After Fritz called out his former co-star for a “bullshit” statement last week, Wolfe has opted to be transparent about why there will not be a return for the former reality star.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Meet Leticia Cline, Mike Wolfe’s New Girlfriend Amid Divorce from Wife Jodi

The last year and change has brought with it some major change for the long-running reality show “American Pickers.”. One of the show’s anchors, Frank Fritz, went through some health issues that, combined with the pandemic, have prevented him from returning to the show in its current season. He had a public falling out with co-host Mike Wolfe. And on the other side of things, Wolfe and his wife of nine years are going through a divorce. The couple shares a 9-year old daughter, so a custody agreement will need to be reached.
TV & VideosPopculture

'American Pickers' Alum Frank Fritz Teases Own TV Series Amid Fallout With Co-Star Mike Wolfe

Former American Pickers star Frank Fritz now believes he should have his own television series after seeing the support he received after the History Channel and former co-star Mike Wolfe confirmed he would not be returning. Fritz said last month he had not spoken with Wolfe in two years, accusing Wolfe of never reaching out to him after he had back surgery. On July 21, Wolfe and History confirmed Fritz has left the show for good in a statement Fritz later called "bulls—."
Posted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Why Frank Fritz Said the Hunt Can Be ‘Overwhelming’ at Times

For Frank Fritz, picking was a calm, simple enterprise. In the years since “American Pickers” took off, however, his profession has done a complete 180°. Before 2010, Fritz’s presence in any given town or at a specific property was unannounced. Unless he called a property owner about coming to check out some items, he was going through his antique picking life with relative anonymity.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Choppers’ Star Paul Teutal Sr. All Smiles Putting Legendary Mustache, Tattoos on Display in New Pic With One ‘Cool Dude’

Tattoos, sunglasses, and a badass mustache – the trappings of a truly lean, mean biker. Although this time around it seems “American Choppers” star Paul Teutal Sr. made one slight addition to his overtly threatening persona. And that could only mean – an overly happy, helmet-bedecked pupper?. Yes ma’am, Paul...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Wishes Colby Actor Denim Richards Happy Birthday With Epic Snap of Him at Dutton Ranch

There are several emerging stars on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” and one of them is celebrating a birthday today (Tuesday). Denim Richards, who plays Yellowstone ranch hand Colby, is 33-years-old today. As Colby, Denim Richards really pops off the screen, giving his character plenty of appeal. Colby is one of many cowboys residing on the ranch, tasked with its upkeep. The cowboy spends his days tending to cattle, putting up fencing and doing other chores around the ranch. Like the other cowboys on the ranch, he resides in the “Yellowstone” bunkhouse when not at work. While he is a more than capable cowboy, Colby also appears as a fun-loving guy who likes clowning around with his bunkhouse mates. He seems especially close with fellow ranch hands Ryan and Jimmy. He is also very close with the newest ranch hand, Teeter, but we will dive into that a bit later.
TV & VideosPopculture

'American Pickers' Star Forced to Lock Comments on Mike Wolfe Photo After Frank Fritz Fans Heap Criticism

American Pickers star Danielle Colby recently turned off comments for photos on her Instagram page. Colby used to allow fans to share their thoughts on posts, but no longer is in light of Frank Fritz's exit from the series. In an Aug. 2 post, Colby made it clear that she still supports Mike Wolfe, whom she referred to as her "best friend and my big brother." Colby has been featured on the show since it began in 2010, as she runs the office at Wolfe's Antique Archaeology store and was often seen providing Wolfe and Fritz with leads when they were on the road.

Comments / 2

Community Policy