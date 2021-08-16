Karl Stefanovic slams Joe Biden as ‘disrespectful’ after the US president defended his decision to bring home U.S troops before blaming Afghan leaders for their failure to prevent the country from collapsing

Karl Stefanovic has hit out at Joe Biden after the US president claimed his military's presence in Afghanistan was purely about stopping a terror attack on American soil.

Mr Biden said he 'stands squarely' behind his decision to bring home U.S. troops despite Kabul's fall to the Taliban on Sunday.

'Our mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to be about nation-building - what it has always been is preventing a terrorism attack on the American homeland,' he said.

The president also laid the blame for the collapse with Afghanistan's leaders for giving up to Taliban insurgents and fleeing the country 'without trying to fight'.

But the Today show host said it was 'disrespectful' for Mr Biden to suggest the Allies weren't aiming to build a better country for the Afghan people.

'I thought it was incredibly disrespectful what Joe Biden said this morning for our Diggers,' Stefanovic said.

'They were there to do just that [build a better nation], and now he says they weren't there to do it.

'I think it's awful - how do you expect our troops to go into any conflict in the future?'

Ex-Labor leader Bill Shorten said while the Australian aim in Afghanistan was initially about defeating al-Qaeda, the mission soon turned into one of nation-building.

'We've had over 30,000 men and women of the ADF serve there, it's Australia's longest war,' he said.

'I can't help initially thinking it was about taking al-Qaeda out and helping our US friends in Afghanistan after 9/11.

'But the mission morphed into nation- building. Now we will see a nation dragged back to where it will be the drug factory of the world.'

Monday marked the first time Mr Biden had spoken publicly about the unfolding crisis in Afghanistan in six days.

He was forced to return from Camp David amid hostile headlines about his absence from Washington while Americans were being rescued from Kabul airport.

He admitted missteps during the past two decades and described the chaos at Kabul airport, where throngs of Afghans are desperately seeking escape, as 'gut wrenching'.

'I am president of the United States of America,' he said. 'And the buck stops with me.'

But he said the blame for such a rapid disintegration lay not with him, but his predecessor as president, and Afghanistan's leaders.

Thousands of Afghans rush to Hamid Karzai International Airport as they try to flee the Afghan capital of Kabul on Monday

FALL OF KABUL: A TIMELINE OF THE TALIBAN'S FAST ADVANCE AFTER 40 YEARS OF CONFLICT

Feb. 29, 2020 Trump negotiates deal with the Taliban setting U.S. withdrawal date for May 1, 2021

Nov. 17, 2020 Pentagon announces it will reduce troop levels to 2500 in Afghanistan

Jan. 15, 2020 Inspector general reveals 'hubris and mendacity' of U.S. efforts in Afghanistan

Feb 3. 2021 Afghan Study Group report warns against withdrawing 'irresponsibly'

March Military command makes last-ditch effort to talk Biden out of withdrawal

April 14 Biden announces withdrawal will be completed by Sept. 11

May 4 - Taliban fighters launch a major offensive on Afghan forces in southern Helmand province. They also attack in at least six other provinces

May 11 - The Taliban capture Nerkh district just outside the capital Kabul as violence intensifies across the country

June 7 - Senior government officials say more than 150 Afghan soldiers are killed in 24 hours as fighting worsens. They add that fighting is raging in 26 of the country's 34 provinces

June 22 - Taliban fighters launch a series of attacks in the north of the country, far from their traditional strongholds in the south. The UN envoy for Afghanistan says they have taken more than 50 of 370 districts

July 2 - The U.S. evacuates Bagram Airfield in the middle of the night

July 5 - The Taliban say they could present a written peace proposal to the Afghan government as soon as August

July 21 - Taliban insurgents control about a half of the country's districts, according to the senior U.S. general, underlining the scale and speed of their advance

July 25 - The United States vows to continue to support Afghan troops "in the coming weeks" with intensified airstrikes to help them counter Taliban attacks

July 26 - The United Nations says nearly 2,400 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in May and June in escalating violence, the highest number for those months since records started in 2009

Aug. 6 - Zaranj in the south of the country becomes the first provincial capital to fall to the Taliban in years. Many more are to follow in the ensuing days, including the prized city of Kunduz in the north

Aug. 13 - Pentagon insists Kabul is not under imminent threat

Aug. 14 - The Taliban take the major northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif and, with little resistance, Pul-e-Alam, capital of Logar province just 70 km (40 miles) south of Kabul. The United States sends more troops to help evacuate its civilians from Kabul as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says he is consulting with local and international partners on next steps

Aug. 15 - The Taliban take the key eastern city of Jalalabad without a fight, effectively surrounding Kabul

Taliban insurgents enter Kabul, an interior ministry official says, as the United States evacuate diplomats from its embassy by helicopter

'The truth is - this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated,' he said, his eyes narrow.

'So what's happened? Afghanistan's political leaders gave up and fled the country.

'The Afghan military collapsed, sometimes without trying to fight.'

The events of the past week, he added, only reinforced his belief that bringing troops home was the right thing to do.

'American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves,' he said.

Biden also pointed a finger at former President Donald Trump's agreement with the Taliban to pull out American troops by May 1, 2021.

'So I'm left again to ask of those who argue that we should stay: How many more generations of America's daughters and sons would you have me send to fight Afghanistan's civil war, when Afghan troops will not?' Biden said.

'How many more lives, American lives is it worth? How many endless rows of head stones at Arlington National Cemetery?'

'I'm clear in my answer: I will not repeat the mistakes we've made in the past. The mistake of staying and fighting indefinitely in a conflict that is not in the national interest of the United States,' he continued.

'Of doubling down on a civil war in a foreign country. Of attempting to remake a country through the endless military deployments of U.S. forces,' the president added.

His speech lasted about 18 minutes. At its conclusion, he walked out of the East Room, ignoring reporters' shouted questions.

Twenty minutes later his motorcade left for Fort McNair in Washington, D.C., where Marine One was waiting to take him back to Camp David.

Biden's speech repeated many of the talking points already circulated by White House officials, who asked the simple question: If not now, when?

But critics said he did nothing to address the sense that the U.S. withdrawal was hasty and ill-planned.

Former President Trump hit back at Biden.

'It's not that we left Afghanistan,' he said in an emailed statement. 'It's the grossly incompetent way we left!'

Vandenberg Coalition chairman and former senior State Department official Elliott Abrams said it was a 'disgraceful performance.'

He added: 'The president never addressed the real questions: why would he not leave a few thousand troops to provide air power?

'Why did he not understand that his decisions would create chaos?'

Jim Carafano, of the conservative Heritage Foundation, said: 'It is unconscionable that the Biden administration accelerated this withdrawal without having plans in place to get all American citizens and allied Afghan partners who assisted American forces out of the country first.

'It is shocking that there was no contingency planning in place to respond to the worst-case scenario.'

Biden was originally supposed to stay at Camp David until Wednesday as part of an August vacation.

Only last month, Biden had shrugged off concerns that the Taliban were poised to return to power, saying the Afghan military had the advantage in men and arms

'The likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely,' he said.

The past week has proved him wrong and plunged his presidency into crisis.

At least eight people were killed during chaos at the Kabul airport on Monday, as thousands of Afghans traveled to the airfield in hopes of escaping the Taliban.

Two of those killed were armed Afghans shot dead by US troops.

President Joe Biden meets virtually with national security advisers from Camp David where he was supposed to spend part of his August vacation

The Taliban seized nearly all of Afghanistan in just over a week, despite the billions of dollars spent by the US and NATO over nearly two decades to build up Afghan security forces

Another three were run over by taxiing jets. An additional three were stowaways who fell from the engines of a US Air Force jet as it took off.

Meanwhile, Taliban fighters are going door to door to find Afghan special forces who fought alongside the U.S., Fox News reported.

A day earlier President Ashraf Ghani flew out of the country.

Bizarre moment Australian reporter receives a surprise phone call from the Taliban while live on air – here’s what the leader said to her

A BBC presenter brought up in Sydney found herself with a stunning exclusive when she received a call from a Taliban leader while live on air.

Yalda Hakim, who went to school in western Sydney and studied journalism at the city's Macleay College after fleeing her native Afghanistan as a child, received the call from Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen on her mobile phone.

She quickly put the phone next to a guest microphone so that viewers could hear Shaheen claim victory as the Taliban recaptured the Afghan capital of Kabul after 20 years in exile.

'OK, we have got the Taliban’s spokesman Shail Shaheen on the line,' a composed Ms Hakim said. 'Mr. Shaheen, can you hear me?'

Yalda Hakim received the call from Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen on her mobile phone

Suhail Shaheen, the Afghan Taliban spokesman who called Ms Hakim while she was live on air

'There should not be any confusion, we assure the people of Afghanistan in the city of Kabul that their properties and their lives are safe,' Shaheen responded.

'There will be no revenge on anyone. We are the servants of the people and of this country.'

'Our leadership has instructed our forces to remain at the gate of Kabul, not to enter the city. We are awaiting a peaceful transfer of power.'

Shaheen said that transfer involved handing over the country to the 'Islamic Emirate' of Afghanistan.

Ms Hakim continued to ask questions for 30 minutes, with Shaheen revealing Islamic government under Sharia law was the aim of the resurgent Taliban.

He also refused to rule out the former regime's former brutal repression methods, such as public executions and removal of limbs.

'I can’t say right now, that’s up to the judges in the courts and the laws,' he replied.

'The judges will be appointed according to the law of the future government.'

Shaheen refused to rule out the former regime's former brutal repression methods, such as public executions and removal of limbs

The resurgent Taliban recaptured the Afghan capital of Kabul after 20 years in exile

Ms Hakim attended Sydney's Macarthur Girls High School in Parramatta before attending Macleay College to study journalism

Praise for Ms Hakim's handling of the Taliban spokesman flowed quickly on social media.

Fellow broadcaster Aasmah Mir called her 'an absolute boss' for the 'mindblowing' interview.

Reporter David Shukman said she showed 'phenomenal skill' and the BBC's Australian correspondent Shaimaa Khalil said the interview was 'must watch'.

Ms Hakim attended Sydney's Macarthur Girls High School in Parramatta before attending Macleay College.

She then worked for SBS before landing her role with the BBC in 2012.