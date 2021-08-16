Hitting on the bug thread a few below, I was at Birdwood today and while

When I read these news articles with specific details about how much time he is spending with 1 unit or another, I would take them with a grain of salt. They are not always gospel by the time the interviewer has put them to print..The staff really likes the 3 young guys at QB a lot and their development has made it easier for him to spend more time with the WR,RB, etc group. Pretty sure you nailed the reasons for his usage already. He will play in the NFL at something other than QB so has bought into that. All bets are off, for where he plays, if Armstrong gets injured for any period of time. Reports are that all 3 1st year eligibility QBs are very talented but it is not yet clear if any are ready to lead our team as an ACC caliber starter.