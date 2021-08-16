Nike unveils Cleveland Indians’ Little League Classic jersey

CLEVELAND — When the Cleveland Indians take the field for the 2021 Little League Classic on Sunday, they’ll certainly look the part. On Monday, Nike unveiled the jerseys that the Indians and their opponent, the Los Angeles Angels will be wearing when they face off at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. As one might imagine, both teams’ pullover-style tops take on a little league-inspired twist, featuring regions –“Great Lakes” for the Indians and “West” for the Angels — instead of cities across the jersey’s chest.