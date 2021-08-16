University of Toledo political science professor, local politicians weigh in on Afghanistan
TOLEDO, Ohio — As the United States withdraws its troops from Afghanistan, a University of Toledo professor says conditions there could go back to pre-September 11. "The Taliban, who used to run Afghanistan before 2001, have very rapidly taken over the country and it looks like we're probably back to the status quo prior to 2001," said Joel Voss, an associate professor of political science.www.wtol.com
