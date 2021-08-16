Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sculpture

Sir Francis Drake statue will get a plaque about his 'horrific slave trading expeditions' despite being backed by one person and receiving 89 objections

By Kamal Sultan
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Plans to rebrand a statue of Sir Francis Drake to highlight his 'horrific slave trading expeditions' are going ahead despite receiving only one letter of support – and 89 objections.

The sculpture, based in the explorer's home town of Tavistock, West Devon, was reviewed by local council officials in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests.

Now a new sign that claims he 'brutally attacked' African communities has been authorised.

Sir Francis is renowned for circumnavigating the world in a single expedition on his ship the Golden Hind from 1577 to 1580 and for defeating the Spanish Armada in 1588.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1exOSH_0bTSTl8D00
The sculpture, based in the explorer's home town of Tavistock, West Devon, was reviewed by local council officials in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests. Now a new sign that claims he 'brutally attacked' African communities has been authorised

The plan for the new plaque was raised by Tavistock town council with West Devon borough council, which approved it.

Officials received 89 written objections to the proposal, including some that argued Sir Francis was a 'national hero' and a 'seminal historical figure'.

There was just one letter of support which urged officials to put his defeat of the Spanish Armada in the 'most prominent position' on the sign. The statue currently features a brief biography set in granite at its base.

The new panel, which will stand next to the sculpture, will read: 'His life story is full of contrasts. He was seen as a hero for being the first Englishman to sail right around the world, and he played a major role in defending England from the Spanish Armada.

'But he was also involved in several horrific slave trading expeditions. Furthermore, as a privateer he looted and plundered Spanish towns and ships in Europe and throughout their Empire in the Americas.'

The sign will 'provide understanding to residents and visitors', according to planning documents for the scheme.

One objection to it said there was 'no need for an information sign that would pander to an anti-British mob'.

Another claimed: 'For the overwhelming majority of the British people, Drake will always be remembered as one of our nation's greatest heroes.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42cmL5_0bTSTl8D00
Sir Francis is renowned for circumnavigating the world in a single expedition on his ship the Golden Hind from 1577 to 1580 and for defeating the Spanish Armada in 1588

One said: 'I do not understand why a small number of extremists who have contributed precisely nothing to the history of this great country or to society in general feel they have a right to sit in judgment over historical figures.'

Robert Poll, of the campaign group Save Our Statues, told The Daily Telegraph: 'The Government's 'retain and explain' policy is fostering a worrying new acceptance that any commemoration of our history must come with an apology attached and that slavery is now the single most important issue that every other achievement must be viewed in the shade of.

'Drake helped save our country from invasion and we shouldn't have to apologise for remembering that.' Other controversial statues in the UK have faced removal, including one dedicated to Cecil Rhodes at Oxford University. Campaigners said it celebrated the 19th-century imperialist who operated in southern Africa and represented white supremacy.

A commission examined the figure's future at Oriel College and most of its members supported its removal. But the college said in May it would not move the statue due to costs and planning issues.

k.sultan@dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

230K+
Followers
87K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cecil Rhodes
Person
Francis Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African#Spanish#Tavistock Town Council#Englishman#Anti British#Save Our Statues#The Daily Telegraph#Oxford University#Oriel College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Related
Societyfoxhole.news

Council vandalises Sir Francis Drake statue with woke slavery sign

Councillors in Devon have bowed to the woke mob by erecting an “explanatory narrative” panel next to a statue of Sir Francis Drake informing the public of the Elizabethan maritime hero’s “horrific slave trading expeditions”. Woke campaigns to tear down statues and monuments, or failing that, deface them with propaganda...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Mexican Archaeologists Forced to Bury an Unusual Discovery Made in Old Aztec Capital

In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico have announced they plan to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part of the Albarradón de Ecatepec: a flood-control system of dikes and waterways constructed to protect the historical city of Tenochtitlan from rising waters. Tenochtitlan, widely viewed as the capital of the Aztec Empire, featured numerous dam systems to prevent flooding from torrential rains, but Spanish conquistadors failed at first to...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

A Mysterious Black Sarcophagus Baffling Archaeologists Has Been Opened

Discovered purely by chance, this antique coffin is surprising because of its unusual size, but also because of its exceptional state of preservation, which promises to reveal even more secrets. On July 19th, despite warnings of a possible 'curse,' the sarcophagus was opened. Six feet tall, eight and a half...
ScienceScience News

A partial skeleton reveals the world’s oldest known shark attack

Somewhere off southeastern Japan’s coast around 3,000 years ago, a shark attacked and killed a man who was likely fishing or shellfish diving. Afterward, the victim’s fishing comrades presumably brought the body, minus its sheared off right leg and left hand, back to land for burial. A new analysis of...
ScienceObserver

1,700-Year-Old Coins Were Just Discovered Clumped Together on a Beach

A tour guide made a remarkable discovery in Atlit, Israel this summer when he happened to uncover a congealed metal clump that turned out to be multiple ancient coins stuck together. Upon being examined by the Israel Antiquities Authority inspector Donald Tzvi-Ariel, it was determined that the coins dated back to the fourth century C.E., and that oxidization of the metal over time had led to all the coins becoming melded with one another. Additionally, it turns out that the beach where tour guide Yotam Dahan made his discovery was once a harbor for marine activity when Israel was under the control of Rome.
Worldallthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Discovered A 1,800-Year-Old Roman Gladiator Arena In Turkey — Where Travelers Bet On ‘Bloody Shows’

Researchers used 200-year-old records to uncover the Colosseum-like arena where gladiators and animals fought to the death in the ancient town of Mastaura in western Turkey. Archaeologists have just uncovered a rare piece of Roman-era history in the ancient town of Mastaura in western Turkey — a nearly perfectly-preserved gladiator arena that could seat upwards of 20,000 cheering fans.
Scienceallthatsinteresting.com

Underwater Archaeologists Just Discovered A 2,200-Year-Old Military Shipwreck In Ancient Egypt’s Long-Lost Sunken City

Until the foundation of Alexandria, Thônis-Heracleion served as Ancient Egypt's largest port city on the Mediterranean Sea, where Greek merchants dominated trade. Divers off the Mediterranean coast of Egypt have just discovered the remarkable remnants of an Ancient Greek military vessel. The ship was wrecked in the second century B.C. and hasn’t been seen for thousands of years — as it lay hidden in the ruins of a sunken city called Thônis-Heracleion.
ScienceSmithonian

Archaeologists Discover 2,550-Year-Old Carving of the Last King of Babylon

Researchers in Saudi Arabia have discovered a sixth-century B.C.E. rock carving of the last Babylonian king, Nabonidus. As Arab News reports, archaeologists from the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage spotted the 2,550-year-old inscription engraved on a basalt stone in the Al-Hadeed Governorate, in the country’s northern Hail region.
ScienceSmithonian

2,400-Year-Old Baskets Still Filled With Fruit Found in Submerged Egyptian City

Researchers investigating the submerged metropolis of Thônis-Heracleion, in the Egyptian bay of Abū Qīr, have discovered wicker fruit baskets dated to the fourth century B.C.E. Incredibly, the vessels still contain doum nuts—the fruit of an African palm tree considered sacred by the ancient Egyptians—and grape seeds. “Nothing was disturbed,” marine...
ScienceBBC

Metal detectorists' finds in Wales declared as treasure

Three treasure finds by metal detectorists in Wales have been officially declared as treasure. Two Bronze Age hoards were found in Monmouthshire and a silver brooch was discovered in Newport. Some of the finds include socketed axes with rib decoration on their faces and date back to the 10th Century.
Beauty & Fashionarchitecturaldigest.com

Tour a Historic English Castle Where One Design Legend Has Kept His Considerable Treasures

The prolific English designer Jasper Conran OBE, son of Sir Terence Conran and his first wife, author Shirley Conran, has created menswear and womenswear collections, as well as costumes for operas, ballets, and theater productions. Fashion chops aside, he’s most associated with the design universe, thanks to his Designers Guild fabrics and wallpapers, bone china collections for Wedgwood, and illustrious family history.
SciencePhys.org

Archaeologists find 'lost' monastery ruled by Queen of Mercia

The discovery of an Anglo-Saxon monastery in Berkshire, unearthed this summer by archaeologists, gives unique insight into the life of one of the most powerful women of the Early Middle Ages and her likely final resting place. The location of the 8th century monastery in the Berkshire village of Cookham,...
Cleveland, OHideastream.org

Anisfield-Wolf: Vincent Brown Explores Transatlantic Slave Trade

Earlier this year, the Cleveland Foundation announced the winners of its 86th annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards. It's the only national juried prize for literature that addresses issues of racism and explores diversity. Vincent Brown, Professor of American History and African and African American Studies at Harvard University, is one of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy