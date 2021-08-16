Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Is low-octane fuel to blame for my car’s problems?

By John Paul
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

John Paul, AAA Northeast's Car Doctor, answers a question from a reader looking for the cause of a costly repair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ct0zn_0bTSTfpr00
Stephen Morton/Bloomberg

Q. I have a new Mercedes-Benz AMG E 63 and recently lent the car to my brother. When he returned it, he’d washed it and filled the gas tank. After driving the car for a few days, it started to run roughly and the check engine light came on. The dealer told me it was because my brother used regular, not premium 93 octane fuel. The dealer needed to clean out the fuel system and replace all the fuel injectors (at my cost). I don’t blame my brother, but can just one tank of 87 octane fuel cause this much damage?

A. It is important to use premium fuel in cars that require it, but one tank full is not going to cause a problem. Here is what is stated in the AMG owner’s manual: “As a temporary measure, if the recommended fuel is not available, you may also use unleaded regular gasoline.” I believe the issue was not the wrong gas, but contaminated gas. I would go talk with the gas station where your brother filled up. The contamination wouldn’t have affected just your car. I’m sure there are others.

Q. I have a 1974 Chevy Camaro that I’ve owned the last 43 years. It has been sitting idle in a garage for the last 15 years. What are your thoughts on it?

A. The 1974 Chevrolet Camaro is not the most collectable Camaro. Even the most collectible 1974 Z-28 was underpowered compared to other vehicles of the time. Someone I know had almost the same car that sat for just about the same time, and because of sentimental value decided to restore it. Every rubber seal needed replacement, the engine and transmission needed rebuilding, there were rusted-out floors, and the car needed a complete repaint. All of the brake system and steering and suspension parts needed replacement. Plus, the interior was moldy and needed more than cleaning. When it was done it came out great, but realistically, the cost of restoration was twice the value of the car. To me he is going to need to keep it another 40 years to see any return on his investment. At this point I would have your car towed to a restoration shop, have them evaluate the entire car, and give you an idea (and it will only be an idea — there is always hidden damage/rust/mechanical issues) of what it will cost.

Q. I have been hearing about a new small truck from Ford, the Maverick. What do you know of it and what do you think? Is it really “Ford Tough”?

A. I have always been a fan of true compact trucks, and I think there is a market for a somewhat basic truck that can handle day-to-day driving, is easy to park, can handle trips to the home improvement center, and is not outrageously expensive. The Maverick in front-wheel drive (all-wheel drive is optional), with a fuel-efficient hybrid engine will run about $20,000. Regarding “Ford-tough” — time will tell, but Ford is confident this latest Maverick will not disappoint truck fans. I was able to look at a very early production Maverick recently, and based on what I saw, Ford will sell as many as they can make.

Q. We have a 2001 Toyota Corolla with 170,000 miles. It has some minor rust and some city dents, has only one speaker for the radio, and only the AM radio works. Other than that, it’s a perfect car for me, since I like the way it drives. The check engine light has been on for over a year and the car won’t pass inspection next January. Do you think it’s worth having it fixed, or should we just donate the car? If we can get the check engine light off, any thoughts about the radio?

A. I would certainly get an idea what the problem is. At 20 years old and 170,000, the car could be at the end of its life. Since the car runs well, it’s possible the issue is with the evaporative emissions system. It’s very common with Corollas that the purge valve fails. When that system has an issue, the engine will run fine, but the check engine light will be on. Now, of course this is just one possibility. At this point I would want to get a diagnostic check of the car as well as an overall evaluation. If the car looks like it is safe and can be repaired for $500 or so, it may be money well spent. As far as the radio goes, mount a Bluetooth speaker and listen to music from your phone — that’s the cheapest alternative to a new radio and speakers.

John Paul is AAA Northeast’s Car Doctor. He has over 40 years of experience in the automotive business and is an ASE-certified master technician. E-mail your car question to [email protected] Listen to Car Doctor on the radio at 10 a.m. every Saturday on 104.9 FM or online at northshore1049.com.

Comments / 5

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compact Car#Aaa Northeast#Mercedes Benz Amg E 63#Amg#Chevy#Chevrolet#Toyota#Bluetooth#Northshore1049 Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Rare 1983 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds For Sale

In 1982, Oldsmobile split the Cutlass into two different models, the G-Body, rear-wheel-drive Cutlass Supreme, and the A-body, front-wheel-drive Cutlass Ciera. With the Cutlass Supreme, Olds decided to resurrect one of its performance nameplates, the Hurst/Olds. The Hurst/Olds debuted in 1968 as a performance variant of the Olds Cutlass, but...
CarsTruth About Cars

Need a 9.4-Liter V8? Chevrolet Has You Covered

With reports coming out everywhere that American muscle cars will be revised into electrified sedans or crossover vehicles, you might find yourself in the market for the biggest V8 you can find before they’re made intentionally scarce. But perhaps you’re keen to enter the drag-racing scene and find the Dodge Demon’s supercharged 6.2-liter insufficient for what could be the last gasp of petroleum-powered insanity.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Terrifying Tahoe Throws Down With Hellcat For The Win

The Dodge Challenger has become an incredibly popular car in the American automotive community. Years of intense striving to be the best of the best in performance has put Dodge at the forefront of innovation and technological advancement. This insane transition from a period of producing ugly underpowered economy cars to being the manufacturer of some of the world's fastest muscle and sports cars has gained the brand a cult-like following. Unlike other brands, this following is largely agreed to be 100-percent justified. The Hellcat especially is an incredible car, being an affordable 707-horsepower monster. So it's even more amazing to see that this increase in popularity for Dodge and the Hellcat has bred a lot of competition as well.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

1970 Chevy Chevelle SS 454 Is The Muscle Car King

Carlisle is offering up this impressive muscle car. Finding a clean example of a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS LS6 454 these days is like finding a unicorn hidden among the horses. There are many variants of the Chevelle that were made during this time, but the 454 cubic inch LS6-powered ones were highly coveted beasts, that have the meat to keep up with the muscle car madness on the roads today. Example in this kind of condition are becoming harder to find by the day, and as soon as one becomes available for sale, they're usually gone by the next day.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Experience The Most Powerful Mustang In Ford History

This 2021 GT500 is the epitome of modern muscle. There are very few cars out there as impressive as the GT500. The new Mustang Shelby GT500 debuted in the fall of 2019 as the most powerful street-legal Ford ever, yes, ever. From the floor mats to the rear tires, this Pony Car is a fully loaded beast. A supercharged 5.2-liter engine was designed to push the Mustang like a rocket ship with over 700 horses leaving the engine to move the rear tires. The winning formula makes the 2021 GT500 a sub-11-second monster in the quarter-mile, and a 0-60 mph of mid-three seconds.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

No One Ever Noticed Corvette C8 Has Unused Diesel Glowplug Light

UPDATE: In a statement to Jalopnik, a Chevy spokesperson offered the explanation: "We appreciate the speculation, but that symbol was included as part of our standardization process. It is not indicative of any plans to add the feature to Corvette and we plan to remove the icon in the future."
Buying CarsCNET

Cars with the best gas mileage for 2021

Most every automaker has made great strides in improving fuel economy over the years. But even though fleetwide figures are on the rise, there are some stars in the sky that shine brighter than others. Whether you're in the market for something small or a much larger model, this list...
Carswiltonbulletin.com

The New Jeep Grand Wagoneer Has a Serious Fuel Economy Problem

This week, we got word that stricter U.S. fuel economy standards are in our future. While not officially announced yet, the Associated Press reports that the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Transportation will start with a 3.7% increase in the mileage standard for 2023 model year vehicles, part of the Biden administration’s focus on slashing greenhouse gas emissions — of which the transportation sector is the largest contributor in the country — and curbing climate change.
RetailCAR AND DRIVER

7 Things Not to Do at a Car Dealership

A lot of people will offer hints on what to do in the dealership when it comes time to buy a car. And tips on test driving, negotiation, and financing are valuable. But the path to a car purchase is so strewn with boulders that if you don’t watch your step, you can stub a toe or even break a leg, metaphorically speaking. Car buying can be such a complicated process that knowing what not to do in the dealership might be even more important than knowing what to do.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

This Corvette-Based Supercar Has Two V8 Engines In The Back

If the name Gordon Tronson doesn’t ring a bell in your head, don’t worry - he is not quite famous outside the tuning scene he is occupying. But in the world of twin-engine hot rods, sports cars, and supercars he is a rockstar. He’s made several absolutely bonkers creations, including a Ford Model T with two Ford-sourced racing engines, a Ford Econoline with four (!) engines, and even a four-engine Harley motorcycle. One of his early projects was a Lamborghini Countach built by Tronson from scratch using a 1/24 scale model as a guide.
CarsCNET

2023 Nissan Z loses a number but gains so much more

It's an unexpectedly great time to be a fan of Japanese sports cars. The Toyota Supra is back, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is as excellent as it's ever been, you can buy a new Civic Type R at your local Honda store, and the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 twins are not only available, they've just been reinvigorated. Making its debut Tuesday, this 2023 Nissan Z will give enthusiasts yet another solid choice in this unexpectedly bustling segment when it goes on sale next spring.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Hellcat Charger Goes Head To Head With Shelby GT500

The Hellcat, one of Dodge's most potent creations. With 707 hard-hitting horses being produced from a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 this car was built for speed. Having been born for drag strip domination, the Hellcat is essentially the perfect machine for straight-line speed. If this is complemented by a driver who knows what he's doing, the Dodge Hellcat could be the perfect speed demon. Another of America’s favorite performance cars is the Ford Mustang. This pioneer of performance was the world's first pony car and, while it may not have been very fast in the beginning, it has now become one of the United States best selling performance vehicles.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Old Shorty Chevy Van Is a C7 Corvette Underneath

Along with the 6.2-liter V8, it's also got Corvette suspension, a seven-speed manual, and even a working heads-up display. Vans are seeing a surge in popularity again, especially when it comes to overlanding rigs. Builds like these are designed for livability and reliability, but what if you want something a little more exciting to drive? A custom car shop in Sweden called Caresto has the answer.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

The Chevy Camaro Dies in 2024, Will Be Replaced by Electric Sedan

Currently, the two-door, gas-fed Chevy Camaro is without a future. But it has a futuristic replacement, according to Automotive News. That replacement is an all-electric sedan. Commence double takes, spit takes, and hot takes. At least the four-door that's slated to succeed the Camaro is billed as a "performance" sedan.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing First Drive Review: American Performance Keeps the Manual Alive

What made the ATS-V great reappears in the CT4-V Blackwing—and with improvements. Ever since the lovely Cadillac ATS-V departed in 2019, there's been an angularly shaped sport-sedan hole in the heart of the collective performance car market: We were missing something American. Something a bit brasher than your average Audi or AMG. But that's no longer the case: Enter the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, here with a new name and a new face but with very similar ATS-V stuff underneath. And it's good. Very good. Did you expect anything less?
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Massive Classic Car Collection Impacts Car Community

This is a World Record car collection. As children, most of us car enthusiasts were probably fascinated by the cars of yesteryear. From classic Dodge Power Wagons to race-ready Le Mans competitors, the swooping fender flares, long hoods, and bright diverse color schemes were designed to do one thing, catch your attention. They did this extremely well which is why today these cars are seen as the pinnacle of design within the automotive community. While it is very unlikely, especially these days, to find your well-taken care of examples of these long-lost legends, there is still hope. This comes in the form of museums such as this one.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Cars That Were Killed Too Soon: Window Shop with Car and Driver

Most of the time, we don't get too sad when a car ends production. But occasionally, there's a vehicle that is disappears before it has had its due, and those are the rare birds we aimed to find on this week's episode of Window Shop. Our panel found a wide...

Comments / 5

Community Policy