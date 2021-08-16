Cancel
Jersey City, NJ

2021 Northern Trust odds, picks and PGA Tour predictions

By Esten McLaren
 3 days ago
The FedEx Cup Playoffs begin this week with The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey. The three-week playoff stretch will end with the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club from Sept. 2-5. Below, we look at the 2021 Northern Trust odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions to win.

The top 125 golfers from the season-long FedEx Cup (FEC) standings have advanced to this point. Collin Morikawa enters the week at No. 11 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings and sits atop the FEC standings. The top 70 after this week will advance to the BMW Championship; then, the top 30 will move on to the Tour Championship.

Dustin Johnson, the reigning FedEx Cup champion, enters the playoffs at No. 17 in FEC standings. He won last year’s Northern Trust but at TPC Boston as the tournament has alternated venues since 2019.

2021 Northern Trust picks – Favorite

Webb Simpson (+3000)

Simpson’s coming off a T-7 finish at last week’s Wyndham Championship where he led the field with 2.12 Strokes Gained: Approach and ranked third with 2.40 SG: Tee-to-Green per round but lost strokes on and around the putting surfaces. It was his sixth top-10 finish of the season and he enters the playoffs 46th in the FEC standings.

He tied for 18th in this event at this venue in 2019. His 2.64 strokes gained on the field per round at Liberty National GC are the most among those in this week’s field with at least 10 rounds played here.

2021 Northern Trust picks – Contender

Si Woo Kim (+9000)

Kim comes to Liberty National fourth among qualified golfers with 0.44 SG: Around-the-Green for the 2020-21 season. He tied for second last week while ranking first among golfers who made the cut with 1.24 SG: Around-the-Green per round. He added 1.27 SG: Approach and 2.08 SG: Tee-to-Green per round in one of his better ball-striking performances of the season.

He finished 84th here in 2019 with a woeful 2.18 strokes lost per round with the putter but he has been much better than that with the flat stick this season and enters the week 30th in the FEC standings.

2021 Northern Trust picks – Long shot

Keegan Bradley (+10000)

Bradley begins this week 43rd in the season-long standings with no wins but four top-10 finishes. He tied for 64th in this event in 2019 while losing 0.79 strokes per round on the greens.

The former major winner continues to struggle with the putter but he’s averaging 0.89 SG: Approach and 0.22 SG: Around-the-Green for the season.

It’s tough to find long shots in a condensed field of the 125 best golfers for the 2020-21 season but Bradley fits the course well if he can just be average with the flat stick.

