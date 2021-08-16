Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster, CA

Welcome Back Students!

By Submitted by webmaster
avc.edu
 5 days ago

It has been a long, difficult 17 months, and we are thrilled to have many of you back on campus! This year, we are embracing the theme "Best of Intentions." This transition back to campus is a time that encourages reflection, renewal, and progress. We are starting this year poised to embrace one another and all the wonderful things that the academic year can bring. One thing I know for sure is that as a campus community we are committing to giving our best talents and traits for the success of each of you and our community.

www.avc.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster, CA
Education
City
Lancaster, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Back#Antelope Valley College#Avc#Ed Knudson Superintendent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
California StateNBC News

Judge rules California ride-hailing law unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Threats, turmoil and talks mark Afghan evacuation

Security threats and turmoil in Kabul continued to escalate Saturday, posing complications for the Biden administration as it attempts to continue rescue operations for thousands more Americans and Afghan allies amid the Taliban's ongoing talks on forming a new government. As of Saturday, the Pentagon said that the U.S. had...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from Biden's week of chaos in Afghanistan

President Biden sustained a barrage of criticism this week over the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan amid the U.S. military withdrawal and collapse of the country’s government. The Biden administration is now scrambling to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies, under enormous pressure from congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy