Welcome Back Students!

It has been a long, difficult 17 months, and we are thrilled to have many of you back on campus! This year, we are embracing the theme "Best of Intentions." This transition back to campus is a time that encourages reflection, renewal, and progress. We are starting this year poised to embrace one another and all the wonderful things that the academic year can bring. One thing I know for sure is that as a campus community we are committing to giving our best talents and traits for the success of each of you and our community.