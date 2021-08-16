Cancel
UTA Signs 'Dating & New York' Director Jonah Feingold

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed director, writer and producer Jonah Feingold for worldwide representation in all areas.

Most recently, Feingold’s feature film debut Dating & New York premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival and has already been acquired by IFC Films for domestic distribution in fall 2021. Blue Fox purchased the international rights to the film, which Feingold wrote, directed and produced.

Dating & New York follows a budding app romance between two twentysomethings, played by breakout stars Jabuokie Young-White and Francesca Reale, against the backdrop of Feingold’s native New York City. Catherine Cohen, Brian Muller, Jerry Ferrara, Arturo Castro, Taylor Hill and Alex Moffat round out the cast.

As a lifelong fan of the pioneers of classic romantic comedies, Feingold invoked his own personal experiences and his generation’s challenges of dating in the modern era – where apps and cell phones make it both easier and more complicated – to make the film.

His directorial work online has accumulated more than 100 million views and can be seen on Facebook Watch, BuzzFeed, Funny or Die, CNN, HuffPost and more. Previously, he directed, wrote and produced the Kickstarter-backed short film Bangarang, which became a viral hit and trended on Reddit and Twitter. The movie is a prequel to Hook and focuses on the protagonist, Rufio.

Earlier directorial and writing credits include the You’ve Got Mail -inspired short film Maybe: Josh , executive produced by Sofia Vergara for Facebook Watch; and WANDAA , a screen reality film for Timur Bekmambetov’s Bazelevs inspired by the 1980s Amblin era.

He continues to be represented by Tracy Kopulsky at Grandview and attorney Raymond Tambe at Ziffren Brittenham.

