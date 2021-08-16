Mercedes-Benz Cancels Almost Every V8 Model For 2022

WHAT IT IS: An even more capable, focused, and track-ready version of Porsche. WHY IT MATTERS: From the moment Porsche launched the original Cayman for the 2006 model year, the car was lauded as a great choice for enthusiast drivers. Simultaneously, more than a few people wondered what an uncorked Cayman could do if Porsche would only give it the power and performance hardware reserved for the 911. As years passed, Stuttgart began upping the Cayman's game, releasing models such as the Cayman R, the GTS, and finally the GT4. Now, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS takes another leap by receiving upgrades reserved previously for hardcore versions of the 911 GT3. The result should not only boost the driving fun of what is already a brain-meltingly great sports car but also lift the Cayman's overall image in the eyes of track-day addicts looking for a new hot toy to flog.