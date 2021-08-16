Cancel
Mercedes-Benz Cancels Almost Every V8 Model For 2022

By Chris Tsui
thedrive
thedrive
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's no secret that supply chains across nearly all industries are a little messed up right now. Because of that, if you happen to have a V8-powered, 2022 model year Mercedes on order right now, there's a decent chance that it's been canceled. Over the weekend, a Reddit thread surfaced with the original poster alleging to possess a memo sent out by Mercedes-Benz USA to its dealerships. The document states that sales of nearly all 2022 V8 models would be suspended due to, among other things, supply chain issues.

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

