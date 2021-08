With cases of COVID-19 and the Delta variant wreaking havoc across our country, Governor Lamont is doing his best to quell the spread of the virus in Connecticut. Texas and Florida, along with many other states, are in deep trouble as COVID continues to run rampant as hospital beds fill up with COVID patients. Governors who have ignored mask mandates pretending there's nothing to worry about are seeing their residents getting sicker as the death toll continues to rise.