Bitfarms (BITF) has emerged as a leading bitcoin miner in North America, capitalizing on China’s crackdown on crypto mining. However, with the declining popularity of Bitcoin, and an anticipated pullback in the crypto space, will the stock be able to continue soaring? Read more to find out.Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining and blockchain infrastructure company based in Québec, Canada. In the wake of a Chinese regulatory crackdown on crypto mining inn China, BITF has been capitalizing on lower bitcoin mining costs and demand for new hosting. The company mined 1,748 bitcoins in 2021 (as of July 31), the highest number versus publicly traded industry peers in North America.