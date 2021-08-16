It's Bedtime For These Retinoid Myths

Listen: It happens to me too. I find myself in front of the mirror at the end of the day or flipping through photos with my friends, and think 'Now where did those fine lines come in?' It used to be enough to send me into a skin spiral in which I'd take AHA-loaded masks and peels to my face in an attempt to erase those etchings. Now, I take a breather, center myself, and remind my overactive brain that my skin is in the best shape of my life because I'm thoughtfully taking care of it—not reacting to it. I've spent the last several years really working on creating a healthy relationship with my skin, and treating it kindly is one part of that.