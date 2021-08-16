Only 2 Alabama ICU beds available Monday as COVID-19 surge threatens hospital resources
Alabama hospitals on Monday reported almost zero available intensive care unit capacity amid a COVID-19 surge and hospitalization spike connected to unvaccinated patients. Alabama Hospital Association Director Dr. Don Williamson said Monday reports showed two available beds in the entire state. ICU beds are constantly in flux as hospitals try to flex resources and staff to accommodate a growing patient load, but Monday's data indicates the severe strain the current COVID-19 wave is putting on Alabama's health care system.www.montgomeryadvertiser.com
