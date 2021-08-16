Cancel
Alabama State

Only 2 Alabama ICU beds available Monday as COVID-19 surge threatens hospital resources

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama hospitals on Monday reported almost zero available intensive care unit capacity amid a COVID-19 surge and hospitalization spike connected to unvaccinated patients. Alabama Hospital Association Director Dr. Don Williamson said Monday reports showed two available beds in the entire state. ICU beds are constantly in flux as hospitals try to flex resources and staff to accommodate a growing patient load, but Monday's data indicates the severe strain the current COVID-19 wave is putting on Alabama's health care system.

Don Williamson
Alabama StateWDEF

Alabama’s numbers for vaccinated who got sick and died

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Almost all COVID-19 deaths in Alabama are among unvaccinated people. State Health Officer Scott Harris said Friday that of the 11,600 people in the state who died of COVID-19, just 26 of those were fully vaccinated. Harris gave the numbers as the state tries to boost...
Alabama StateCBS42.com

5 children on ventilators at Children’s of Alabama due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Children’s of Alabama is reporting a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 positive pediatric patients, with five of their 22 COVID-19 patients now on ventilators. According to a press release, the hospital is seeing an uptick in cases “to the community spread of the Delta...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

‘I have come home and literally sobbed in the shower:’ Alabama doctor on treating COVID patients

An Alabama intensive care doctor said she is seeing younger patients hospitalized due to COVID in what she described as a “truly heartbreaking week.”. In an emotional Facebook post, Jenna Boyd Carpenter, a pulmonologist in Guntersville, said Marshall County hospitals have lost several patients under age 40 with the average age admitted to the ICU in the mid-50s. That’s changed from the previous peak in winter of 2020 when many hospitalizations involved older people or those with underlying health issues.
Alabama StateABC 33/40 News

Unvaccinated Alabama twirling coach urged vaccinations before dying from COVID-19

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A beloved Baldwin County mother and twirling coach, who was unvaccinated, pleaded for people to get the vaccine before dying from coronavirus. The Baldwin County community is mourning the loss of 55-year-old Stacy Forbess, a beloved girls' twirling coach and Eastern Shore resident, who tragically died from COVID-19 on August 11, 2021.
Alabama Stateopelikaobserver.com

Alabama Re-Enters State Of Emergency

Gov. Kay Ivey announced on Aug. 12 that due to the rising COVID-19 cases in Alabama, the state will once again enter a state of emergency. “As of August 12, 2021, 95 percent of beds in intensive care units in Alabama hospitals were occupied, resulting in the lowest ICU-bed availability since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release from Ivey said.
Public HealthSeattle Times

Mississippi braces for ‘failure’ of hospital system due to COVID-19 surge and lack of ICU beds

A surge in coronavirus patients and a shortage of health-care workers and intensive care unit beds have pushed Mississippi’s hospital system to the brink of “failure,” state health officials warned Wednesday, saying drastic federal intervention was needed to help the state grapple with the thousands of new daily infections that have overwhelmed doctors and nurses.
Alabama StateMarietta Daily Journal

Montgomery ICU beds filled as Alabama COVID-19 surge worsens

An ongoing COVID-19 surge is pushing Montgomery-area hospitals to their limits, with patients filling four ICU units in the River Region by Thursday evening as frontline workers scramble to flex dwindling resources across the state. Jackson Hospital and Baptist Health said their facilities have been on diversion this week, meaning...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Whitmire: Alabama is open for business. And field hospitals.

This is an opinion column. Alabama is getting ready to open field hospitals if it has to. That’s the thing Gov. Kay Ivey wasn’t eager for you to hear on Friday, or she would have been clear about it in her latest “limited” emergency order. That’s the thing she lacks the courage to say out loud. But that is, perhaps, the most important thing you need to understand about that order.
Alabama StateTuscaloosa News

'We are in a very bad place': Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations breach 2,100 as ICU beds dwindle

Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations topped 2,100 on Monday in an ongoing surge that continues to threaten hospital intensive care capacity. Health officials in the state are actively considering different plans to preserve resources. Many hospitals have seen dwindling staff numbers in recent months due to pandemic-related trauma, burn out and more lucrative opportunities out of state.
Alabama StateWKRG

Infirmary Health reports highest COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Infirmary Health says they have the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state of Alabama, and this is the third time this has happened. Thursday morning, administrators with Infirmary Health shared how this latest surge is affecting their hospitals. “Today, we are in worse shape...
Alabama StateTuscaloosa News

Alabama requests FEMA staff, resource aid amid 'devastating' COVID-19 wave

Alabama has requested staff and resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as an ongoing COVID-19 wave threatens to overwhelm the state's health care capacity. Critically ill patients in the state this week outnumbered the total number of staffed ICU beds available, with a major surge in south Alabama pushing hospitals to their limits. The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed this week it requested federal aid, with at least one rural Alabama hospital requesting FEMA staff to help run patient units.
Alabama Statealabamanews.net

COVID-19 in Alabama: ICU Beds Scarce, Local Events Cancelled

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Alabama is causing a shortage of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds statewide. It is also leading to many local events being cancelled. The Alabama Hospital Association confirms to Alabama News Network that as of today, there are only two ICU beds available statewide. That is out of 1,562 beds across the state.
Nacogdoches, TXKSLA

COVID-19 hospitalizations increase by 16 in Lufkin/Nacogdoches area, 0 ICU beds available

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The Lufkin/Nacogdoches area saw an increase in the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 on Thursday. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 115 people are now hospitalized in Trauma Service Area H for COVID-19. This is 16 more patients than were hospitalized as of Wednesday. There are zero ICU bed available in the area, down two from Wednesday.

