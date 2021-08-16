Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Coronavirus: Feds seize thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vdm1h_0bTSSWf900

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Port of Memphis has emerged as a smuggling hotspot for counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards, with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seizing more than 3,000 of the fake cards, en route to recipients nationwide, to date.

In a Friday statement, CBP officials confirmed the packages originated in Shenzhen, China, and indicate interest in evading proof-of-vaccination restrictions to enter certain establishments, schools and public spaces remains high even as the highly transmissible delta variant fuels a surge in new COVID-19 infections nationwide.

“These vaccinations are free and available everywhere,” Michael Neipert, CBP area port director of Memphis, said in the statement. “If you do not wish to receive a vaccine, that is your decision. But don’t order a counterfeit, waste my [officers’] time, break the law and misrepresent yourself.”

According to the agency, 121 packages of the fake cards - ranging in bundle size from 20 to 100 - have been confiscated to date. Despite featuring a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo, however, the shipments’ Chinese origins, rather than the CDC or another medical organization, tipped off officers to the smuggling attempts, The Washington Post reported.

Meanwhile, the fake forms were also riddled with misspellings, unfinished words and inaccurate Spanish translations, the agency stated.

According to WSMV, the counterfeit forms, at least 20 of which were bound for Nashville, included blanks in the following spots:

  • Recipient’s name and birthdate.
  • Vaccine maker.
  • Lot number.
  • Date and place the shot was given.

The FBI has warned the public since March that making or buying fake COVID-19 vaccination cards is a crime, punishable under Section 1017 of the U.S. Code’s Title 18 and other applicable laws. The practice violates the unauthorized use of an official government agency’s seal, which can result in a fine and up to five years in prison, the Post reported.

Meanwhile, Neipert stated that the CBP remains committed to stopping the smuggling attempts and “helping to protect our communities,” but his agitation with the diversion of resources was evident.

“Just know that when you order a fake vaxx card, you are using my officers’ time as they also seize fentanyl and methamphetamines,” he said.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
6K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Health
Memphis, TN
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Covid 19#Vaccinations#Cbp#Chinese#Cdc#The Washington Post#Spanish#Wsmv#Fbi#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
China
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
POTUSWashington Times

New wave of COVID-19 is not the fault of the unvaccinated

Why are President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publicly blaming and shaming “unvaccinated Americans” for this new wave of COVID-19? It’s time to think. Our own government is trying to demonize one group of Americans. Why?. This lie is so over-the-top, Pinocchio...
Ars Technica

Pharmacist arrested for selling CDC COVID vaccine cards to unvaccinated, feds say

A Chicago pharmacist was arrested yesterday on charges that he sold 125 authentic CDC vaccination cards to 11 buyers for about $10 per card, the Department of Justice announced. "Knowingly selling COVID vaccination cards to unvaccinated individuals puts millions of Americans at risk of serious injury or death," Special Agent...
Posted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: Customs seizes fake vaccination cards in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — More than 3,000 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards have been confiscated at cargo freight facilities at the Anchorage airport as they were being shipped from China. Officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized the cards in the last week as they arrived in small packages. An agency...
Hawaii StatePosted by
Mahoning Matters

Father and son used fake COVID vaccine cards for vacation in Hawaii

A father and son were arrested at Honolulu’s airport after officials said they used fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to try to bypass the state’s coronavirus restrictions. Norbert Chung, 57, and Trevor Chung, 19, were arrested at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye Airport Aug. 8 after authorities said they violated Hawaii’s Safe Travels program, which allows U.S. tourists to bypass the 10-day quarantine if they prove that they’re fully vaccinated, USA Today reported.
Public HealthZDNet

Price for fake COVID-19 vaccine cards and passports drops to $100: report

A variety of COVID-19 vaccine verifications are being sold at increasingly low prices on the dark web, according to a new report from Check Point Research. Researchers found that prices for EU Digital COVID certificates as well as CDC and NHS Covid vaccine cards had fallen as low as $100. Fake PCR COVID-19 tests are also sold widely, and Check Point Research's study found groups advertising the fake vaccine verifications in groups with more than 450,000 people.
Memphis, TNimperialvalleynews.com

Memphis Seizes Hundreds of Counterfeit COVID-19 Vaccination Cards Every Night

Memphis, Tennessee - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers (CBPOs) working at the port of Memphis flagged a suspicious shipment coming from Shenzhen, China en route to the central business district of New Orleans. It was described in the manifest as “PAPER CARD, PAPER” and CBPOs already knew what it was. It was the 15th such shipment of the night, though all to different cities. Inside were 51 low quality, counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards. The cards have blanks for the recipient’s name and birthdate, the vaccine maker, lot number, and date and place the shot was given, as well as the Center for Disease Control (CDC) logo in the upper right corner.
New Orleans, LAnewsandguts.com

Federal Agents Confiscate Thousands of Counterfeit Vaccine Cards Bound For New Orleans, Other U.S. Cities

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Memphis seized a stash of thousands of fake coronavirus vaccination cards printed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo. The cards had been shipped from Shenzhen, China, to people in various cities around the United States, including New Orleans, supposedly to be sold to unvaccinated people trying to skirt restrictions that require proof of vaccination.
International Business Times

More Than 3,000 Fake Vaccination Cards From China Seized At Anchorage Airport

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said Thursday that customs officials in Anchorage seized more than 3,000 counterfeit vaccinations cards from China. The cards had a close resemblance to the certificates handed out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency said the cards were of “low...
Public HealthPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Authorities Confiscate Over 3,000 Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Cards

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials in Anchorage, Alaska, confiscated over 3,000 fake vaccination cards in a shipment arriving from China. The cards are designed to look like those issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, customs officials said in a press release. The forgeries were sent in roughly 150 small packages with 20 to 25 fake vaccination cards in each package, a CBP spokesperson told the Associated Press.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Pharmaceuticalsorganiclifestylemagazine.com

Vaccinated People Are Spreading the Covid-19 Delta Variant

Kim Iverson, one of our favorite reporters, is reporting on Joe Rogan’s recent statements regarding Coronavirus. Joe Rogan made some statements that garnered some negative publicity, but Kim Iverson goes through the issues Joe brought up in his podcast and Kim shows that Joe Rogan’s comments were based on facts.
everythinglubbock.com

Feds seize nearly half a million dollars in hidden cash from bus headed to Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A southbound operation at the Presidio, Texas, port of entry netted federal officials $465,755 in undeclared cash this week. The seized currency was in 14 bundles in a wall behind the vehicle’s restroom; the two bus drivers were arrested, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Foreign Policytexasgopvote.com

Fake FBI, DEA Badges from China Seized at Chicago Mail Facility, Says CBP

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found several packages from China containing counterfeit Drug Enforcement Administration and FBI badges. The fake badges were destined to various locations around the country. CBP officers assigned to the Chicago International Mail Branch (IMF) on August 13 and 15 found packages containing fake federal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy