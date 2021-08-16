Cancel
Sports

Stanley Taufoou impresses the coaching staff

247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstant Analysis- Shotgun Spratling details the defensive line depth and how Stanley Taufoou has taken over with the injury to Ishmael Sopsher.

247sports.com

Michigan Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan violated NCAA rules by having analyst work as on-field coach

Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan program appears to have violated NCAA coaching staff rules this past spring. A lengthy report by Rainer Sabin of the Detriot Free Press documents how a Wolverines analyst was giving on-field instruction in spring practice. Ryan Osborn, a former grad assistant at Florida, is listed as an analyst on the Michigan team site. NCAA rules state that only 15 coaches can provide on-field instruction (Harbaugh, 10 on-field assistants, 4 graduate assistants).
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Western Carolina coach John Peacock suddenly dies at 32 from COVID

COVID-19 continues to be a huge problem throughout the United States due to unvaccinated people and the Delta Variant, among other factors. Unfortunately, Western Carolina football assistant coach John Peacock has become the latest casualty. The program announced on Friday that Peacock suddenly passed away at just 32 years old.
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Broncos' LB Justin Strnad Impressing Coaches & Veterans

During 2020 training camp, rookie linebacker Justin Strnad was often impressing the Denver Broncos coaching staff. He was mentioned regularly in post-practice press conferences, prior to getting hurt, and many thought he would not only make the team but carve out a sizeable role. That ended when Strnad hurt his...
Greenville, SCgreercitizen.com

NGU adds three to coaching staff

The North Greenville football team is putting the final touches on its coaching staff as fall camp gets underway this week. Head coach Jeff Farrington announced the additions of Donnie Baker, Tyler Bell and Darron Paschal ahead of the Crusader’s first practice. Full text available to premium subscribers only. If...
Houston, TXMarshall News Messenger

Wiley baseball adds Strong to coaching staff

Wiley College head baseball coach Kendrick Biggs has announced the hiring of Nicholaus Strong as pitching coach and recruiting coordinator. Strong was instrumental in bringing in the largest recruiting class in program history. He arrives at Wiley College after being the head coach of the University of Houston-Downtown and led it to its first conference title and the National Club Baseball Association Division II Regional Title game in his second season.
Georgia State247Sports

Scott Cochran leaves Georgia football coaching staff

A Georgia assistant coach is not with the program, at least for the time being. Dawgs247 has confirmed that special teams coach Scott Cochran is currently not on staff due to personal reasons. No official announcement has been made by UGA, but Dawgs247 has confirmed via independent sources. The Athletic was the first to report. The long-time Alabama strength and conditioning coordinator was hired by Kirby Smart Smart to lead the special teams prior to last season.
Conway, ARLog Cabin Democrat

UCA adds Moura to Sugar Bears coaching staff

The University of Central Arkansas volleyball head coach John Newberry announced Thursday the newest edition to the Sugar Bears coaching staff. Aryn Moura, a young prospect of the coaching game, is set to join the UCA staff as an assistant coach. Moura comes to the Sugar Bears after spending time...
NHLcaravannews.com

Heat Add Nachbaur, Schultz to Coaching Staff

STOCKTON, Calif. – The Stockton Heat announce today the additions of assistant coach Don Nachbaur and video coach Kohl Schultz to the team’s coaching staff. The pair joins head coach Mitch Love, assistant coach Joe Cirella and development goalie coach Thomas Speer on the Heat staff for the 2021-22 season.
Bethlehem, PAWFMZ-TV Online

A new, experienced coaching staff looks to help guide Bethlehem Catholic in 2021

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - When Bethlehem Catholic kicks the 2021 season off, a new head coach will be roaming the sidelines for the Golden Hawks. Kyle Haas came back to his alma mater during the off season after some very successful campaigns at Northampton. So far in the early going, Haas has noticed the players getting more and more acclimated to his style of coaching.
Columbus, OHPosted by
On3.com

JT Tuimoloau already impressing Buckeye coaching staff at camp

Washington State-native J.T. Tuimoloau is already impressing at Ohio State camp despite arriving just a few weeks ago. After five practices, the freshman defensive end. is showing the Buckeye coaching staff why he was one of the most highly coveted prospects in the country in 2021. “He’s flashed,” Ohio State...
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

Staff Spends Summer Coaching National Teams

COLUMBUS, Ohio—While fans across the globe concentrated on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, a pair of Ohio State Men’s Volleyball coaches spent the summer coaching student athletes who could find themselves on a future Olympic or collegiate roster. Kevin Burch, head coach of the Buckeyes, coached the U.S. Junior National...
Kalamazoo, MIkzoo.edu

Ameer Ismail Joins Football Coaching Staff

Ameer Ismail joined the Kalamazoo College coaching staff as Defensive Coordinator and Recruiting Coordinator in August of 2021, returning home to join family in Portage, Mich. Ismail also coaches the Hornet linebackers. Ismail's coaching experience includes NCAA Division I, III, NAIA as well as Professional Arena Football and Canadian Football...
NBANBA

Wizards announce coaching staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today the hiring of Pat Delany, Joseph Blair, Mike Miller, and Zach Guthrie as assistant coaches on Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr’s staff. “We have assembled an experienced staff that brings a diverse background of all aspects of coaching from NBA head coaching...
Valparaiso, INNWI.com

Valparaiso adds to football coaching staff

Valparaiso adds to coaching staff: Alex Bayer, Max James, Alex Land and Yoni Offit have joined head coach Landon Fox’s staff at Valparaiso. In addition, RJ Ghilarducci has been promoted to a full-time role as defensive line coach. Bayer, who was a member of the St. Louis Rams active roster from May 2014 to August 2015 and the San Diego Chargers practice squad from September 2015 to January 2016, will serve as the program’s tight ends coach and special teams coordinator. James was named running backs coach after spending time on staff at the the University of Tennessee from 2019-2021 as a graduate assistant who worked with quarterbacks and wide receivers. Land will instruct Valpo’s defensive tackles after previously serving as the offensive quality control coach at UC Davis. Offit joins Fox’s staff to handle defensive quality control after graduating from Syracuse with a degree in sports management in 2021.
College Sportsmonvalleyindependent.com

Lynn joins coaching staff at Seton Hill

As the Seton Hill baseball team made its way through the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional and NCAA championships earlier this summer, Parker Lynn watched with interest. During his time as a player and student assistant coach at Cal U, Lynn often competed against and admired the Griffins, a fellow foe in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
Louisville, KY247Sports

Line coach Jack Bicknell impressed with Louisville offensive front

The University of Louisville wrapped up day three of fall camp on Tuesday morning. Offensive line coach Jack Bicknell spent time with the media providing a progress report on the Cardinals front line. "I'll tell you what, I've been very, very impressed with the offensive line," Bicknell said. "It's been...
Lehigh County, PAlehighsports.com

Troyan Announces Coaching Staff For 2022 Softball Season

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh head coach Fran Troyan has announced his coaching staff for the 2022 campaign. Troyan has brought in Pattie Ruth Taylor and Kyle Stinner as assistant coaches, while David Troyan '20 will serve as the Mountain Hawks' volunteer assistant. Taylor will serve as the Mountain Hawks' pitching...
Montana Statemontanasports.com

Montana State adds former Gonzaga Tennis standout to coaching staff

BOZEMAN-- Kate Ketels, one of the top players at Gonzaga University over the past five years, has been named an assistant coach with the Montana State women’s tennis program, announced Bobcat head coach Jon Reeves. Ketels becomes the first full-time assistant with the MSU women’s program. “We are excited to...
NHLchatsports.com

Stockton adds pair to their coaching staff

A bit of minor league news to kick off the week, as the Stockton Heat have completed their coaching staff. The club has added Don Nachbaur as assistant coach and Kohl Schultz as video coach. ud835udde1ud835uddd8ud835uddeaud835udde6 | Heat add Don Nachbaur, Kohl Schultz to coaching staff ahead of 2021-22 season.https://t.co/fzFfIJ9tEn...

