Flood Advisory issued for Butler, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 17:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Butler; Hamilton The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Butler County in southwestern Ohio Northwestern Hamilton County in southwestern Ohio * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 547 PM EDT, radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Cincinnati, Hamilton, Fairfield, Forest Park, Sharonville, Blue Ash, Springdale, Reading, North College Hill, Wyoming, Cheviot, Mount Healthy, Finneytown, West Chester, Cleves, Taylor Creek, Pleasant Hills, Skyline Acres, Dry Ridge and Colerain Township. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected.